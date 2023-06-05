ENID, Okla. — Vance Air Force Base, in cooperation with the Army’s 1st Aviation Combat Brigade from Fort Riley, Kan., on Monday, June 5, 2023, moved an inoperable T-1A Jayhawk trainer from Enid Woodring Regional Airport to Vance via helicopter.

A Chinook helicopter sling-lifts a T-1A Jayhawk from Woodring Regional Airport to Vance Air Force Base Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Vance public affairs, a CH-47 Chinook was utilized to sling-load the T-1 for the approximate 6-mile journey across primarily agricultural-use areas, affording both agencies a unique, cross-service training opportunity.

“They were excited to get the training opportunity,” said Terri Schaefer, Vance chief of public affairs.

The 1st Aviation Combat Brigade is responsible for recovering downed planes during war time, she said.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Byrd is the education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Suzie? Send an email to sbyrd@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you