Armed robbery suspects remain at large

ENID, Okla. — Police have released the descriptions of two people who robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday morning on West Maine.
Enid Police Department Sgt. Nick John said officers received the report about 7:30 a.m. of a man being robbed in the 700 block of West Maine. The man said he was approached by a man and woman who put a gun to his back and demanded his belongings, John said. The man told police he believed the man and the woman ran into Van's House, 701 W. Maine.
The man described his assailants as a white male, 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a tan Dickies jacket or shirt and a tan bandanna, and possibly with neck tattoos. The woman was described a white and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red design on it.
John said Van's House was searched after EPD and Garfield County Sheriff's Office responded, but the man and woman were not found. Van's House is described as "a unique sober living opportunity for motivated adult men and women wanting to recover from drug or alcohol addictions," according to its website.
John said police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
