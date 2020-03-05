ENID, Okla. — Two Arkansas women were arraigned Thursday on charges stemming from a recent rash of vehicle burglaries.
Kristian Bithen and Marge Langbata, both 19, and both of Springdale, Ark., were arraigned on two felony charges of third-degree burglary and felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
They also both were charged with two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use a credit card.
Both are being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
On Feb. 27, Enid Police Department officers received information about the whereabouts of several women caught on camera using a stolen credit card at Walmart, 5505 W. Garriott, according to an affidavit filed in the cases. Police received several reports the women were staying in Room 173 at the Knights Inn, 2901 S. Van Buren.
Officers responded to the motel and spoke with several women, including Bithen and Langbata, according to the affidavit. Officers secured the room and found a juvenile female who was passed out and appeared intoxicated. She was transported to an area hospital because she was unresponsive.
Officers applied for and re ceived a search warrant for the motel room, according to the affidavit. During the service of the search warrant, two stolen credit cards were found along with clothing matching those worn by burglary suspects caught on video surveillance.
Sgt. Derek Parks interviewed Langbata at the police station. She initially said she’d been staying in Room 171 but later admitted she’d been staying in Room 173 at Knights Inn over the last two weeks, according to the affidavit. Langbata identified some of the females who’d been staying in the room and said they’d been there since the previous weekend.
Langbata said she allowed other females, who she knew were younger than 18, to consume alcohol in her room, according to the affidavit.
Officer Walter Tuttle interviewed Langbata. She denied being part of any car burglary ring until she was shown photos sent to him in a department email, according to the affidavit. Langbata identified herself as one of the people standing next to a vehicle in a surveillance photo. She said she was not involved in the vehicle’s theft but did know the vehicle was stolen when she got into it in Arkansas.
Langbata said she came to Enid and participated in several car burglaries, finding two handguns, according to the affidavit. She also said she used a stolen credit card to purchase gasoline during their trip to Enid from Arkansas.
Bithen initially supplied incorrect information about her age, according to the affidavit. With coordination with Rogers, Ark., police it was learned Bithen was an adult.
Bithen told Tuttle she came to Enid with three of her friends, Langbata and two juveniles, according to the affidavit. She said while in Enid they began to break into vehicles and steal from them.
She said she and three friends found credit cards and used them to buy things at Walmart, according to the affidavit. Bithen identified herself, Langbata and the two juveniles from photos shown to her by Tuttle.
Parks spoke with Bithen, asking her about the stolen guns, according to the affidavit. Bithen said she had the stolen guns but later gave them away. She said she gave them to a group of boys from Enid who her friends know. She described one of the guns as looking like a “police gun” and the other as looking like an “old sheriff’s gun.”
Pursuit, fiery crash
Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, who police suspect are part of the group involved in the car burglaries, led officers on a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in the 1600 block of South Van Buren.
Both girls were taken to hospitals for treatment.
No one else was injured, but the 2013 Subaru Outback the girls were driving collided with another vehicle. The suspects ended up losing control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit a concrete foundation and several parked vehicles at a closed business.
