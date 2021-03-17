An Arkansas woman was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident near Woodward.
Deann Allen, 55, of Conway, Ark., was taken to Alliance Health Woodward, then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma, where she was admitted in stable condition with leg, trunk and internal injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday on Oklahoma 34 about 3 miles north of Woodward.
According to the report, Allen was driving a 2013 Kia Optima south on Oklahoma 34 when she lost control on the sleet-covered highway and crossed the centerline. Allen’s vehicle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jake Walker Hughes, 26, of Woodward. Hughes was taken to Alliance Health Woodward, where he was treated and released.
The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal, while the cause of the collision was listed as unsafe speed for road conditions, according to the report. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
