Area youth in grades 12 and under are invited to help Public Library of Enid and Garfield County create a book of scary short stories.
All work must be original to the writer. There is no minimum word count, but any stories more than 2,500 words will not be accepted. A writing center has been set up in the library’s teen section with writing prompts to help spark ideas. All submissions will be included in a physical book at the library, as well as an ebook publication titled "PLEGC Kids Scary Story Book."
Short stories should be emailed to the teen librarian at tray@enid.org or the library’s email at publiclibrary@enid.org. Submission deadline is Oct. 31.
For more informations, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
