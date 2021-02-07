Northwest Oklahoma’s wheat crop — after enjoying above-average precipitation recently — is drawing closer to the all-important jointing stage that will determine head size and grains per head.
“Just around the corner, the wheat will transition from vegetative to reproductive as it enters the all-important jointing growth stage,” said Josh Bushong, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomist. “This growth stage is very critical for grain producers as the wheat head is being developed. The wheat head size and grains per head are determined at jointing.”
For dual-purpose growers, this is the critical moment for when to pull livestock off wheat pasture, he said.
“Wheat pasture has been decent for most in the region this winter,” he said. “From Nov. 7 to Feb. 4, a 90-day period, most of North-central Oklahoma has received between 110% to 186% of the long-term 30-year average precipitation. This was not expected for having a La Nina ENSO cool-season weather pattern prediction last fall, which usually results for a dry and cold conditions for the area. Even late-sown wheat has started to perk up and set new leaves and a few tillers.”
The term “first hollow stem” was coined by Oklahoma State University experts to describe the optimal time to terminate grazing, Bushong said. It is defined as the wheat plant reaching a height of at least 5/8 of an inch, about the size of a dime, of hollow stem between the developing wheat head and growing point or crown.
“This time of year, the growing point likely will still be beneath the soil surface, so plants must be dug up, split lengthwise with a sharp knife, and then inspected to determine the height of the hollow stem,” he said. “It is also recommended to check plants in a non-grazed area, since grazed plants could indicate delayed maturity due to the stress from being grazed.”
Continuing to graze after first hollow stem can reduce grain yield potential by as much as 5% per day, Bushong said. It depends on current status of the wheat crop and projected growing conditions.
OSU grazing research conduced near Marshall showed that grazing 14 days past first hollow stem resulted in between 14 and 58% yield loss, depending on the year. Other research from OSU showed that maximum yield was achieved when there was at least 62% green ground cover at the jointing stage, Bushong said. Green ground cover can be determined with the free app developed by OSU called Canopeo.
Another tool that can be used is the First Hollow Stem Advisor application that can be accessed from mesonet.org by selecting “Wheat” in the dropdown options on the “Crop” tab. This tool predicts the potential for early-, medium- and late-maturity varieties to reach first hollow stem.
“This tool will never be 100% accurate, but is a great way to know when to be checking fields more closely and when to start making arrangements to remove stockers,” Bushong said.
Checking for first hollow stem isn’t all that producers need to be doing now, he said.
“In addition to checking for first hollow stem, it is always good to be out in the wheat to check for weeds, insects and diseases,” Bushong said. “So far, I haven’t seen much pressure from any one particular pest, but it’s always best to scout and manage for timely applications to be most economical in protecting yield potential. Even though conditions have been warming up, time herbicide applications a few days around harsh cold fronts to maximize product uptake into the plant to optimize herbicide efficacy. Hopefully, rains will continue to finish February out and set some good yield potential this year.”
The latest crop condition report issued Jan. 25 by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 58% of the state’s wheat crop in good condition, with 3% listed as excellent. Another 34% is rated fair, while 5% is in poor or very poor condition.
