There was more than one elephant in the room Saturday as hundreds of Garfield County residents spent the day getting to know the myriad GOP candidates vying against one another for state and federal office.
Potential voters made laps for several hours around the coliseum room of the Chisholm Trail Expo Center in Enid to meet and question over 20 Republican incumbents and challengers standing at booth tables with their campaign teams.
The meet-and-greet, called “Elephants and Uncle Sam,” was a first for the Garfield County Republican Party, whose members had been planning the event since August.
County party chair Tiffany Haworth spent most of the event filming video Q&A interviews with all the candidates. The videos were all live-streamed on the county party’s Facebook page, intended for voters who couldn’t attend if they had to work, were ill or still concerned about COVID safety.
“We wanted to make the candidates accessible to even those members in our community so they’re the most informed when they go to the voter booth in June,” Haworth said.
Oklahoma Republicans will pick their party nominee on June 28 in the state’s GOP primary races to run in November’s general elections for over a dozen state and federal offices.
Seats up for grabs this year include those for governor, state superintendent of education, state attorney general, U.S. House and both Senate seats, and four state House seats representing Garfield County.
Nearly all the races on June’s crowded ballot had candidates present on Saturday.
Donna Rutherford, an Enid resident, said she thought the day was informative, though she was disappointed the governor himself was not on hand to answer her questions.
“So many people knew exactly what they were talking about and didn’t mind me critiquing some of the things that were going on,” Rutherford said.
These critiques included the state’s budget and what she said was Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “short-changing” the state’s education system.
“When he keeps saying he wants to be one of the top 10,” Rutherford said, while the state has ranked in the bottom 10 of education and child well-being, “or worse.”
Stitt was one of only a handful of candidates absent Saturday, but his campaign team still had a booth.
Haworth said she’d later film videos with the candidates who’d signed up but were unable to come to Enid, also including state Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who is running for state superintendent against two GOP opponents.
Esther Fischer, an employee for the state Department of Human Services, said she also was disappointed Stitt wasn’t at the event in person.
“The last year has been really interesting for Stitt,” she said.
She and her husband, Kelly Fischer, had just met two young men a part the campaign team for Oklahoma’s current attorney general, John O’Conner, a 2021 Stitt appointee who has his own challenger in attorney Gentner Drummond.
The Enid couple said they hadn’t been familiar with Stitt’s GOP challenger, Mark Sherwood, a former police officer from Broken Arrow, so they were grateful for Saturday’s meet-and-greet before going to look into more about the candidates and their platforms.
“If you don’t get your name out there, you don’t have much of a chance,” Esther said. “And what’s unfortunate for people who don’t take the time to look into the different candidates, probably the ones with the biggest billboards … just from name recognition alone, they might vote for them without really knowing what they’re standing for.”
Kelly added that a strong financial backing and more money are the natural campaign advantages.
“That’s why Lucas and Inhofe have been in for so long, because of the name,” he said, referring to Oklahoma’s longest-serving current congressmen, Rep. Frank Lucas and Sen. James Inhofe.
Lucas has a challenger in retired Enid pastor and author Wade Burleson, while Inhofe will retire in January.
Suzanne Johnson and Reba Gregory left the event holding campaign yard signs under their arms for several candidates, including U.S. Senate candidates Jackson Lahmeyer and Nathan Dahm, neither of whom visited Enid in person on Saturday to join their teams. The two were both challenging incumbent James Lankford before Dahm jumped to run for Inhofe’s seat.
Johnson said she’d be wearing the candidates’ different T-shirts while out placing the yard signs throughout her hometown of Jet.“We have to defend our liberties, the ones that are our constitutional rights,” Johnson said on her way to the doors.
