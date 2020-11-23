Oklahoma State University Alumni Association has named 52 students, including three from Northwest Oklahoma, as OSU Seniors of Significance for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU. The 52 students represent the top 1% of the Class of 2021, including all five OSU undergraduate academic colleges. The Alumni Association plans to honor these students in the spring.
Seniors of Significance from Northwest Oklahoma are:
• Ferguson College of Agriculture — Grant Eaton, agricultural education, Kingfisher; Ridge Hughbanks, agribusiness pre-law, Alva; Cathy Mapes, animal science, Alva; and Halie Schovanec, agricultural communications, Garber.
• College of Arts and Sciences — Alice Keithly, communication sciences and disorders, Enid.
• Spears School of Business — Lane Fanning, finance, Laverne.
