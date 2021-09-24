GARBER — Tydonte Chester scored four touchdowns as Garber powered past Pond Creek-Hunter 56-20.
Two of Chester’s scores came on interception returns, covering 57 and 89 yards. He also scored on runs of 14 and 8 yards.
Solomon Bishop scored three times for the Wolverines, catching touchdown passes of 71 and 11 yards from Brett Howry and returning an interception 66 yards for a score.
Howry, who threw for 240 yards, also connected on a scoring play of 22 yards to David Nagle.
Connor Czapansky scored twice for PCH, running a kickoff back 85 yards and running 97 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers’ other touchdown came on an 80-yard interception return by Harrison Stapleton.
Garber remains unbeaten at 4-0. The Wolverines will be at Okeene next week. The Panthers, 3-1, will be off.
OBA 30, SW Covenant 0
Bodie Boydstun threw three touchdown passes as Oklahoma Bible Academy improved to 3-1 on the season with a 30-0 win over Southwest Covenant at Commitment Field.
Boydstun threw scoring passes of 26 yards to August Roggow, 5 yards to Holden Caldwell and 12 yards to Jud Cheatham.
Cheatham also ran 10 yards for a touchdown.
The Trojan defense got into the act by tackling Parker Mills for a safety.
Boydstun threw for 184 yards and ran for another 19. Cheatham ran for 67 yards.
The Trojans outgained Southwest Covenant 274-82.
OBA will play at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan., next week.
OCS 45, CHISHOLM 7
EDMOND — Chisholm remained winless as the Longhorns fell 45-7 to Oklahoma Christian School.
Chisholm’s only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 40-yard pass from Bryce Patton to Nick Deterding.
“We have improved a little bit, but still have a lot of things we need to work on,” Chisholm coach Lyle Welsh said.
The Longhorns, 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district, will be at Luther next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 62, WAUKOMIS 14
COVINGTON — Covington-Douglas built up a big lead early and defeated Waukomis 62-14 Friday night.
Parker Smith scored on runs of 44 and 85 yards in the first half to power the Wildcats.
A.J. Kegin scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards in the first quarter as the Wildcats led 20-0 after one period and 42-6 at the half.
Ford Smith threw three touchdown passes for Covington-Douglas: 60 yards to Christian Tarango, 12 yards to Miguel Tarango and 30 yards to Jayce Hooten. Miguel Tarango also scored on a 15-yard run.
Kade Griffin scored on a 2-yard run for the Wildcats.
Ricky Woodruff scored both Waukomis touchdowns, running 4 yards for a score and catching a 3-yard touchdown pass.
The win improves the Wildcats’ record to 2-3. They will be off next week. The Chiefs, 0-5, also will have a bye next week.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 46, OLIVE 0
OLIVE — Andrew Wright scored three touchdowns as Kremlin-Hillsdale beat Olive 46-0.
Wright ran 48 yards for a score and caught touchdown passes of 22 and 10 yards from Maddox Myers.
Myers also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kadence Stewart and ran 66 yards for a score.
Zac Snodgrass ran 39 yards for a touchdown, and Nathan Smith ran 4 yards for a score for the Broncs.
KH led 26-0 after one period and 34-0 at the half.
The Broncs rolled up 421 total yards and held Olive to just 87.
The Broncs, 3-2, will be off next week.
TIMBERLAKE 58, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 8
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE — Merric Judd scored three touchdowns as Timberlake blasted South Coffeyville 58-8.
Judd caught scoring passes of 28 and 4 yards from Ethan Jenlink and returned an interception for another score.
Jenlink also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Avery Wallace. Wallace also got into the act defensively, recovering a fumble for a touchdown.
JJ Pippin also scored twice for the Tigers on an interception return and a 57-yard run. Jadon Adkisson scored on a 24-yard run.
Timberlake put the game way early, scoring 52 points in the first quarter.
The Tigers, 4-0 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at home against Welch next week.
MEDFORD 46, DCLA 0
LAMONT — Eli Gonzales ran for 390 yards and six touchdowns to lead Medford to its first win of the season, 46-0 over Deer Creek-Lamont.
Gonzales only carried the ball 17 times. He scored on runs of 22, 25, 2, 91, 47 and 80 yards.
The Cardinals led 24-0 at the half and ended the game in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
Medford, 1-2 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at home against Copan next week. The Eagles, 0-4 and 0-1, will be at Bartlesville Wesleyan.
PERRY 34, HENNESSEY 13
HENNESSEY — Sebastian Gonzalez threw two touchdown passes but it wasn’t enough as Hennessey lost to Perry 34-13.
Gonzalez connected with Weston Smith for 80 yards and Seth Simunek for 17 yards.
The Eagles gained all 245 of their yards through the air.
Hennessey, 2-2 overall and 0-1 in district, will be at home against Newkirk next week.
KINGFISHER 58, BRIDGE CREEK 26
KINGFISHER — Jax Sternberger ran for touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Kingfisher to a 58-26 win over Bridge Creek.
Sternberger’s touchdown runs covered 1 and 22 yards. His scoring passes went for 34 and 39 yards to Slade Snodgrass.
Alex Munoz scored on runs of 2 and 18 yards and kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Yellowjackets.
Kingisher’s other touchdowns came on a 4-yard block punt return by Harrison Evans and a 23-yard run by Cade Cooper.
The Yellowjackets, 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at Douglass next week.
SEILING 60, CHEROKEE 14
CHEROKEE — Cody Bester scored four times and Kade Manuel scored three times as Seiling remained undefeated with a 60-14 win over Cherokee.
Bester scored on runs of 52, 6 and 32 yards, and returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown. Manuel scored on runs of 1, 18 and 24 yards.
Jerod Tautfest scored Seiling’s other touchdown on a 38-yard run.
Cherokee scored on a pair of Lake Lyon runs.
The Wildcats, 4-0, will be at home against Snyder next week. The Chiefs, 1-4, will have a bye.
ALVA 50, NEWKIRK 14
NEWKIRK — Alva won for the second time this season, beating Newkirk 50-14.
Drake Whorton ran for four touchdowns, and Kade Slater threw for another three for the Goldbugs.
Alva, 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district, will be at home against Oklahoma Christian School next week.
