Two lawmakers representing Northwest Oklahoma will have leadership position in the 58th Oklahoma Legislature.
District 38 Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, was named a deputy floor leader by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
District 41 Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, previously had been named secretary of the House Republican Caucus.
McCall was elected Tuesday by the full House to his third two-year term as speaker, making him the longest-serving Republican speaker in state history. Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, was elected to his first term as speaker pro tempore, the chamber’s second-ranking officer.
The next legislative session will begin Feb. 1.
To reflect increasing work in policy areas important to Oklahomans, the House added seven new committees for the 58th Legislature: Criminal Justice and Corrections; Elections and Ethics; General Government Oversight and Accountability; Judiciary-Criminal; Federal and State Redistricting; States’ Rights; and Technology.
McCall also named leaders for the House's 40 committees.
Crosswhite Hader will be vice chair of the Administrative Rules Committee.
District 40 Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, will be chair of the Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee.
District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, will be vice chair of the Utilities Committee.
District 58 Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, will chair the National Resources and Regulatory Services Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee. Pfeiffer will be vice chair.
Full committee membership will be named before the regular session begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.