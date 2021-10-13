Several Northwest Oklahoma projects are included in Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s $7.7 billion, eight-year construction plan through fiscal year 2029.
One of the biggest is $13 million to resurface about 21 miles of U.S. 412 from Enid to the Noble County line.
According to ODOT, the project will be done in three parts:
• $5 million for a 7-mile stretch of U.S. 412 from 30th to about 7 miles west of the junction with Oklahoma 74.
• $4 million for a 7-mile stretch of U.S. 412 from 7 miles east of Enid to the junction with Oklahoma 74.
• $4 million for resurfacing 7.03 miles of U.S. 412 from the junction with Oklahoma 74 to the Noble County line.
No timetable was given for completion of the project.
“This updated plan addresses 1,013 miles of rural two-lane highways with deficient shoulders with much-needed safety upgrades,” according to ODOT, “and will improve 4,002 lane miles of highway pavement to a state of good repair.”
The plan also will provide work on 354 bridges at risk of becoming structurally deficient, as well as 682 highway bridges overall that will be rebuilt or rehabilitated. Thee are 1,657 projects in the eight-year plan.
ODOT’s eight-year plan includes projects for federal fiscal year 2022 through 2029.
Major fiscal year 2022 projects in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $7.53 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 8 in Major County from the junction with U.S. 412 north about 5.3 miles to the Alfalfa County line.
• $7.5 million to grade, drain, surface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 281 in Woods County from 4.21 miles west of the junction with Oklahoma 45 to 3.79 miles east.
Projects for fiscal year 2023 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $7 million to grade, drain, surface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 8 in Alfalfa County from the Major County line north for 4 miles.
• $730,340 for a bridge and approaches over on Oklahoma 132 in Grant County about .35 of a mile north of the junction with U.S. 64.
Projects for fiscal year 2024 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $12.9 million to widen and resurface Oklahoma 33 in Kingfisher County from .56 of a mile east of U.S. 81, extending east for 4.44 miles.
• $6 million to widen and resurface Oklahoma 33 in Kingfisher County from 5 miles east of U.S. 81, extending 4.97 miles east.
• $13.8 million to grade, drain, surface an build a bridge on Oklahoma 33 in Kingfisher County from the Logan County line, extending west 5 miles.
• $13.5 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on U.S. 60 from 6.2 miles west of the Garfield County line, extending 6.2 miles east.
• $12 million to wide and resurface U.S. 281 in Major County from the junction with U.S. 412, extending north about 6.3 miles.
Major projects for fiscal year 2025 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $9 million to grade, drain, surface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 8 in Alfalfa County from 4 miles north of the Major County line, extending north 4 miles.
• $9.6 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 51 in Kingfisher County from the Logan County line, extending west 4.9 miles.
• $13 million to widen and resurface U.S. 281 in Woods County from Oklahoma 14, extending east 7.9 miles.
• $15 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on U.S. 64 in Woods County from 3.05 miles east of Oklahoma 14, extending east 8.1 miles.
• $4.5 million to grade, drain, surface and build a bridge on U.S. 64 in Woods County from one-quarter mile east of U.S. 281, extending east 2 miles.
Major projects for fiscal year 2026 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $16 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on U.S. 64 in Alfalfa County from the junction with Oklahoma 8, extending about east 7.2 miles.
• $8.4 million to widen and resurface Oklahoma 11 in Grant County from the junction with Oklahoma 74, extending east to the Kay County line.
• $7.3 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 11 in Grant County from U.S. 81, extending 10 miles to Oklahoma 74.
• $6.5 million to grade, drain and surface U.S. 281 in Woods County from 1.44 miles south of the junction with U.S. 64, extending north 1.44 miles.
• $7 million to grade, drain and surface Oklahoma 34 in Woodward County from the U.S. 412, extending north .8 of a mile.
Major projects for fiscal year 2027 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $13 million to widen and resurface U.S. 64 in Alfalfa County from 7.4 miles east of Oklahoma 8, extending east 6.4 miles to the Grant County line.
• $19.8 million to grade, drain and surface U.S. 270 in Blaine County, from 3.09 miles northwest of Oklahoma 58, extending southeast 3.93 miles.
• $7 million to grade, drain and surface U.S. 412 in Garfield County from Garland, extending east 6 miles to U.S. 64.
• $3.45 million to grade, drain and surface Oklahoma 74 in Garfield County from U.S. 412, extending north 3.5 miles.
• $13 million to widen and resurface U.S. 60 in Grant County from 1.10 miles east of U.S. 81, extending east 8 miles.
• $7 million to widen and resurface U.S. 60 in Major County from U.S. 270, extending north about 4.5 miles to U.S. 281.
• $14 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 34 in Woodward County from U.S. 60, extending north about 8 miles.
Major projects for fiscal year 2028 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $15 million to wide, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 8 in Alfalfa County from the junction with U.S. 64. extending north 7 miles to the junction with Okahoma 58.
• $5 million for bridge rehabilitation on Oklahoma 74 in Grant County over the Salt Fork River about 315 miles north of the Garfield-Grant County line.
• $4 million for bridge rehabilitation on U.S. 81 in Grant County over the Salt Fork about 1.5 miles north of Pond Creek.
• $7.5 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 34 in Woodward County about 8 miles north of the junction with U.S. 60, extending north about 4.2 miles.
Other projects for fiscal year 2029 in Northwest Oklahoma include:
• $7.7 million for pavement rehabilitation on U.S. 60 in Garfield County from Chestnut, extending 4.4 miles to Oklahoma 45.
• $3 million to resurface U.S. 81 in Kingfisher County from the Cimarron River south of Dover, extending south 5.5 miles to just north of Kingfisher.
• $10 million to widen, resurface and build a bridge on Oklahoma 34 in Woodward County from U.S. 183, extending south 5.22 miles.
