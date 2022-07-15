ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University are working to get ready for the upcoming school year.
In order for NOC to preserve the quality of instruction and to meet the budget needs for the coming year, NOC regents approved a 4.0% increase in tuition and mandatory fees at the June board meeting, said NOC Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise.
This proposed increase was approved by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The increase will amount to $88.50 per semester or $177.00 for the academic year for in-state students on the Tonkawa and Enid campuses who complete 30 credit hours.
The NOC/OSU Gateway Program will coincide with OSU rates with no proposed increase, as approved by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents on June 17, Hise said. Go to the NOC website http://www.noc.edu/tuition for the updated cost comparison chart reflecting the pricing structure for each NOC location.
Tuition and fees for NWOSU students will not increase for the upcoming school year.
Charges will remain at $248.75 per credit hour, but room and board charges will increase, under the university's budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 approved by the Regional University System of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, according to a release from Northwestern.
Mandatory cost increases for the university include a 2.83% rise in health insurance costs for full-time employees. Other areas in which the university will see cost increases include gasoline, utilities and risk management building insurance.
Northwestern has added a nursing position to focus on the RN-to-BSN program with funds from the new Oklahoma’s Critical Workforce Development Initiative. Resources from this initiative also will be used to increase graduate offerings in education and additional courses in computer science, which are identified as other areas of critical need in the state.
“We are excited to start the new year,” President Bo Hannaford said. “We are thankful for having some new money within our budget that allows Northwestern to prioritize some needed changes that will help us meet the mission of the university while impacting students, faculty and staff. I am looking forward to having our students back on campus.”
Northwestern continues to support student success by committing 82.4% of expenditures targeted for instruction, scholarships, student services and academic support.
For more information about Northwestern, or to enroll for the fall semester that begins Aug. 15, visit www.nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-1700.
