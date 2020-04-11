The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has suspended public Mass until further notice, as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus continue.
Archbishop Paul Coakley previously, in a March 17 order, suspended Mass through Easter. Citing the governor’s and other civic leaders’ extension of safer-in-place and shelter-in-place orders until the end of the month, Coakley on Thursday extended the ban on public Mass “until further notice.”
Coakley thanked those in the church who have worked to serve parishioners in spite of the challenges posed by coronavirus safety precautions.
“I continue to pray for you and for all of the faithful as we work to adjust to our new normal for the next few weeks,” Coakley wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to offer private Masses, celebrated Mass and prayer online, and stayed connected in many other ways. The presence of our faith has lifted spirits, offered hope and made this time more faith filled.”
For more information related to the coronavirus and its impact on Catholic services, and a list of online worship services, visit https://archokc.org/health.
On Easter Sunday, Mass will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. from The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oklahoma City. Visit https://www.archokc.org/live or the archdiocese Facebook page to view the Mass.
Diane Clay, director of communications for the archdiocese, said many individual parishes also will be streaming their own services for Easter. Check individual church Facebook pages and websites for service times and availability.
During the pandemic, Coakley also is live-streaming Mass from his home chapel, at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday. Visit https://www.archokc.org/live to view those services.
