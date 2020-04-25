An anonymous $200,000 donation is going to help feed and care for Enid families in need during the pandemic and beyond.
The donation, administered by Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, will go to support food services provided by RSVP of Enid and emergency assistance programs provided by Salvation Army of Enid and the Northwest Oklahoma chapter of the American Red Cross.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation Executive Director Mary Stallings said the anonymous donation — and an extra round of grant allocations made to nonprofits by the foundation earlier this year — are helping nonprofits weather the extra demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stallings said in a press release the foundation helps community members serve “the needs of those facing imbalances in income, quality of life issues, and education.”
“Data suggests these needs are increasing,” Stallings said in the press release. “And as COVID-19 continues to disrupt our daily lives, nonprofits are facing critical questions on how they can best continue to serve their communities and how they will be affected long-term.
“At the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, we work side by side with caring donors, committed nonprofits, charitable-minded businesses and civic leaders to help build communities that thrive for all,” Stallings said.
That mission is being aided this year — when it’s perhaps needed most — by a distribution of extra funds in a second round of grants to community nonprofits.
Stallings said the foundation typically only has one grant distribution per year, in mid-December. That distribution gave more than $56,000 to community nonprofits.
However, Stallings said this year there were extra funds available, and the foundation board opted to distribute those funds in late January.
“This year we were kind of cautious with our funds, and some years we hadn’t used all the money that was available,” Stallings said, “so early in the year the grant committee reconvened and awarded a second cycle of competitive grants.”
That second round of grants awarded more than $18,000 to local nonprofits, making the one-year total more than $75,000.
Stallings said the reaction from area nonprofits at the second round of grants was humbling.
“I have never experienced more gracious people — people who care about the services they give, who were getting an extra $2,000 or $1,500 to provide the services they provide in our community,” Stallings said. “People who are in these nonprofits work so hard to provide services, and when there’s no funds available it’s very hard.”
When the extra grants were awarded, no one foresaw the pandemic and shutdown, Stallings said. However, looking back, she said the extra funds couldn’t have been distributed at a better time.
The foundation is set up to allow local donors to give to funds that sustain long-term giving. Stallings said field of interest funds, which are tied not to a specific charity, but to a specific cause, allow people to provide long-term funding for specific community needs.
She pointed to the Ralph and Win Goley Fund, established in 2001 by the couple’s children to provide nutrition education for the public and nourishment for those in need; and the Sisters of Mercy Fund, established by the Sisters of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ to benefit local health and social services when their order sold St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
Stallings said those and other funds managed by the foundation enable people like the anonymous $200,000 donor to make a lasting impact in a specific area. And when the pandemic hit, Stallings said it didn’t take the anonymous donor long to act.
“The generous anonymous local donor only thought about it for a short time,” Stallings said. “He talked to his children and together they have helped many people in Northwest Oklahoma and many nonprofits outside of Northwest Oklahoma providing funds locally through RSVP, for much needed services during these unprecedented COVID-19 times, to the Salvation Army, The American Red Cross and others in other locations.”
While the amount of the donation is impressive, Stallings said it is not unusual for donors to make large gifts anonymously.
“There are people who are very generous, but who don’t want public recognition for being generous,” Stallings said.
While she doesn’t know who the donor is, or exactly how much of the gift will benefit her nonprofit, RSVP of Enid Executive Director Christy Baker said she was “very humbled at the graciousness and generosity of the donor.”
She said the amount RSVP of Enid receives pales in comparison to knowing the donor recognizes and values the impact RSVP services have on the lives of seniors.
“To have had the ability to be a part of the RSVP program, and watching the actual lives of seniors being changed because of the programs, it’s humbling for someone to see that and donate so generously,” Baker said. “But, even if it was $1 or $2, to be recognized and honored in that way is significant. If it’s $67 it pays for one senior’s meals for a month, and for that senior to not worry about meals for that month is a huge impact.”
Maj. John Edmonds, with Salvation Army of Enid, likewise said any amount of help is needed and appreciated.
“It doesn’t matter what the amount is, it is very helpful for us, especially during this time in the pandemic,” Edmonds said. “We are experiencing a lot more demand for meals and we have a lot more clients coming for help with food, so whatever the amount is, it will help.”
As the pandemic has strained nonprofits’ resources, Edmonds said it has been heartwarming to see the community respond with more volunteers and more donations.
For more information on the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation visit https://www.chero keestripcf.com.
More information on the Northwest Oklahoma chapter of the American Red Cross, including opportunities to donate and volunteer, is available at https://www.red cross.org/local/oklahoma/about-us/locations/Northwest-Oklahoma.html.
Those wanting to volunteer, donate or inquire about Salvation Army services can do so by visiting the Salvation Army offices at 516 N. Independence or by calling (580) 237-1910.
To donate to RSVP, to help cover the increased cost of the program’s increasing services during the coronavirus pandemic, visit the “Donate” tab at https://www.rsvpenid.org.
