ENID, Okla. — Enid’s 31st annual vigil to commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization will be held Tuesday evening.
Held during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Victims’ Vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy, said Mike Fields, district attorney for Oklahoma District 4, which includes Garfield County.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week was first observed in 1981 to honor survivors of crime and promote crime victims’ rights and services.
This year’s theme for the week, from April 24-30, is “Rights, access, equity, for all victims,” which Fields said emphasizes the importance of helping victims of crime get justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for everyone.
“The Victims’ Vigil really is just our effort to highlight victims’ issues and try and bring more attention to the plights that so many people face each and every day,” Fields said. “Our hope is to not only acknowledge the progress that’s been made regarding victims’ rights … but also to remind everybody that crime victims are all around us.”
All members of the community are invited to attend the vigil, which is hosted annually by the DA’s office. Mayor George Pankonin will be in attendance to read a proclamation recognizing the week.
The featured speaker will be Shana Shores, a survivor of domestic violence, and those in attendance will also be able to share.
“Until we get to the point where all victims have access to meaningful services, and until all victims have the opportunities to have their voices heard — we still have work to do,” Fields said. “Our speakers each year almost always highlight those two points: That we have come a long way, but we still have a ways to go before we could consider the job done.”
For more information about rights week or about the Victims’ Vigil, the DA’s office can be reached by calling (580) 233-1311, and the YWCA’s number is (580) 234-7581.
