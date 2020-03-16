Annual rabies clinic set for April 5

Pet owners can get their animals vaccinated and licensed for $10 during the annual city of Enid pet clinic scheduled next month.
The citywide rabies shot clinic is noon to 5 p.m. April 5, a Sunday, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
The clinic is open to the public and will include pet vaccinations for rabies and issuance of pet licenses as required by local ordinance.
Those with pets that have already been vaccinated can pay $2 for a city license only. The event also is open to pet owners outside of Enid.
The public is encouraged to participate in the event, as special arrangements have been made to receive an animal’s annual rabies vaccination and city pet license for a reduced fee of $10 per pet, Animal Control Supervisor Allen Elder said. Payment for the fee can be made in cash or by personal check. No credit or debit cards will be taken at the event.
If your animal already has been vaccinated, bring its shot records to pay $2 for a city license. Licenses are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in the year they are purchased.
A license is required for every dog, cat or potbellied pig over the age of 6 months. By registering the animals, it will allow for identification of the owner should the pet become lost or stolen.
Elder reminded those who reside outside of city limits but visit local dog parks that all animals taken to city dog parks must be registered with the city of Enid.
Animal Control officers and local veterinarians will be on hand to administer the vaccines and issue city pet licenses.
Elder said those bringing their pets are responsible for their behavior at the event. Animals that are not socialized or are known to bite should be fitted with a muzzle.
Adoption and Volunteer Coordinator Erica Huffman suggested that those with smaller animals transport them to the clinic in a carrier.
No dog, cat or ferret will be registered until it has been inoculated by a licensed veterinarian with an approved and recognized rabies vaccine and a certificate signed by the veterinarian certifying the inoculation. That certification must be presented to the police department showing that the animal has been inoculated, which will render such animal immune from rabies for the period of registration. No potbellied pig shall be registered until it has been tested and examined by a licensed veterinarian against infectious disease and a certificate signed by veterinarian certifies such examination has occurred. That certificate must be presented to the police department for the period of the registration.
Records of registration will be kept by Enid Police Department.
"The police department shall furnish the registrant, at the time of registration, with a tag which will be securely and visibly attached to the dog, cat or potbellied pig, and which shall indicate the calendar year for which the license has been issued," according to city ordinance. "Tags for ferrets should be kept in a secure, readily available location associated with the ferret. All tags shall be valid for the calendar year in which they are issued regardless of when the tag is obtained.
"The provisions of this section shall not apply to dogs, cats, ferrets or potbellied pigs owned by, or in the charge of, nonresidents of the city so long as the dogs, cats, ferrets or potbellied pigs do not remain in the city for more than 15 days."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.