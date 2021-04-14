ENID, Okla. — Officials with Hospice Circle of Love area are asking Enid residents to “Book it” to the organization’s annual spring book sale.
The sale is slated 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the metal building just north of the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd.
“This will be the 33rd year the Hospice Circle of Love Book Sale has been held,” Julie Nelson, event organizer, said. “We really appreciate the community’s support of this event. It’s such a win, win whenever customers find a great bargain and our organization gets some extra funds to serve those in need.”
The sale features several thousands of titles in a large variety of categories that should satisfy any type of book reader. Mystery, fiction, children’s, westerns, cookbooks and science fiction are some of the categories that will be available. In addition, there will be many non-fiction books available, including biographies, self-help guides, war and history and other stories.
Hardback books are $1, and paperbacks will be just 50 cents. In addition to books, patrons can find puzzles, books on tape and movies for sale.
Hospice Circle of Love is a not-for-profit organization that cares for terminally ill patients, helping them to live a higher quality of life at the end of life. Patients and families are never charged for services. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to care for patients who don’t have a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice care. Circle of Love serves patients within a 60-mile radius of Enid.
