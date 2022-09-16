RINGWOOD, Okla. — The Hospice Circle of Love annual benefit clay shoot has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2598 Oklahoma 58, near Ringwood.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and all shooters will take the course at 9 following a brief safety presentation. Youths must be 10 or older, have proof of a completed hunter safety course and be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $100 and include shells, a barbecue lunch and a gift.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, with gold level of $500 including four tickets, a station sponsorship and a large logo on event signage; silver level of $250, including two tickets, a station sponsorship and a small logo on event signage; and bronze level at $150, including one ticket and a listing on event signage.
Those wishing to purchase tickets or sign up to sponsor the event can contact Julie Nelson at (580) 234-2273 or julien@hospicecircleoflove.com.
Proceeds from the clay shoot will be used to help take care of patients who don’t have a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice.
Circle of Love cares for terminally ill patients throughout Northwest Oklahoma in their home or nursing home, providing physical, emotional and spiritual support. The not-for-profit organization began seeing patients in 1983 and is one of the longest running hospices in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.