Annual Forget Me Not dinner canceled

The 10th annual Forget Me Not dinner event benefitting Garfield County Child Advocacy Council has been canceled due to concerns from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beth Culver, chairwoman of the committee organizing the event, said after rescheduling the event twice and then losing the most recent venue, the decision was made to cancel the fundraiser last week.
"After having rescheduled it twice to try to work around the COVID situation and work around others' events, we decided to not hold the event," she said. "We look forward to a wonderful event next year."
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council is a private and nonprofit agency serving abused and neglected children and their families in throughout Northwest Oklahoma.
All proceeds from the Forget Me Not dinner benefit the council through an endowment fund held by Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
In 2018, the GCCAC provided 226 forensic interviews and forensic examinations to child abuse victims, advocacy services for 386 children and 228 caregivers, and court representation of 136 children by 50 Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.
The advocacy center has a volunteer board of directors and works in partnership with the Department of Human Services, the office of the District Attorney, Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and medical and mental health providers through a multi-disciplinary child abuse response team.
The center is funded by a combination of grants and state appropriated funds through the Child Abuse Multi-disciplinary Account and also is a participating agency of the United Way of Enid.
GCCAC must raise $10,000 to put toward its endowment each year. Culver said the group has raised about half that amount but still must raise the remaining balance.
"The Corvette Club of Enid, they are a strong supporter and immediately reached out and said 'We'll support you to this amount,'" she said. "I really appreciate the Corvette Club, several individuals stepped up and pledged the same amount this year as they would have last year."
Culver said the impact on COVID-19 on non-essential businesses had them thanking their supporters who normally donate auction items.
"We sent letters to all of our community supporters we normally get door prizes from and encouraged them during this difficult time," she said. "Instead of asking them we wanted to thank them."
Those wanting to donate can make checks payable to Garfield County Child Advocacy Council and send them to 1002 E. Broadway Ave., Enid, OK, 73701.
"The Garfield County Child Advocacy Council has been serving the region for 23 years," Culver said. "Their missions remains: To stop child abuse, neglect and exploitation as we strengthen our community by advocating for our children through prevention, education and intervention, using a collaborative, multi-disciplinary, child-friendly approach."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.