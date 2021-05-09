ENID, Okla. — Pet owners can get their animals vaccinated and licensed during the annual city of Enid pet clinic next Sunday.
The citywide rabies shot clinic will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, according to a press release from Enid Police Department
The clinic is open to the public, including pet owners outside of Enid, and will include pet vaccinations for rabies and issuance of pet licenses as required by local ordinance.
It will cost $10 for vaccines and licenses, and pets who have already been vaccinated can pay $2 for a city license only.
Payments can be made in cash or by personal check, but no credit or debit cards will be accepted at the clinic, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a pet has already been vaccinated, owners must bring its shot records to pay the $2 for a city license, which is valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 in the year it is purchased, according to the release.
A license is required for every dog, cat or potbellied pig over the age of 6 months. Registering animals allows for identification of the owner should the pet become lost or stolen.
The release said the public is encouraged to participate in the clinic, as special arrangements have been made to receive an animal’s annual rabies vaccination and city pet license for the $10-reduced fee per pet, according to Allen Elder, Animal Welfare supervisor.
Animal Welfare officers and local veterinarians will administer the vaccines and issue city pet licenses.
Elder said pet owners are responsible for their behavior at the event. Animals that are not socialized or are known to bite should be fitted with a muzzle, the release said, and those with smaller breed animals are encouraged to transport them to the clinic in a carrier.
No dog, cat or ferret will be registered until it has been inoculated by a licensed veterinarian with an approved and recognized rabies vaccine and a certificate signed by the veterinarian certifying the inoculation, according to the release. That certification must be presented to the police department showing that the animal has been inoculated, which will render such animal immune from rabies for the period of registration.
No potbellied pig shall be registered until it has been tested and examined by a licensed veterinarian against infectious disease and a certificate signed by veterinarian certifies such examination has occurred. That certificate must be presented to the police department for the period of the registration.
EPD will keep records of registration.
“The police department shall furnish the registrant, at the time of registration, with a tag which will be securely and visibly attached to the dog, cat or potbellied pig, and which shall indicate the calendar year for which the license has been issued,” according to city ordinance. “Tags for ferrets should be kept in a secure, readily available location associated with the ferret. All tags shall be valid for the calendar year in which they are issued regardless of when the tag is obtained.
“The provisions of this section shall not apply to dogs, cats, ferrets or potbellied pigs owned by, or in the charge of, nonresidents of the city so long as the dogs, cats, ferrets or potbellied pigs do not remain in the city for more than 15 days.”
