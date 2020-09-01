Amtryke bringing new freedom, mobility to stroke survivor

ENID, Okla. — Enid AM AMBUCS presented a new Amtryke to a stroke survivor Monday, during a special ceremony at Oakwood Country Club.
The club presented the specially-designed tryke to Jim Toews, who suffered a stroke in June 2019, and still has limited use of the right side of his body.
Toews' friend and Enid AM AMBUCS member Rob Houston said the club was glad to be able to present him with an Amtryke Monday, to help Toews on his path to recovery.
"Being able to get him out, and get him some exercise, and at the same time he is rehabilitating — we're just glad to be able to help with him this," Houston said.
After being fitted for the new tryke, and taking several laps in front of the country club entrance, Toews said he was looking forward to the freedom that will come with his new wheels.
"It just means independence," Toews said.
His girlfriend, Cindy Milacek, said the Amtryke will enable them to enjoy more time together outside.
"He's been pretty limited to what he can do with regard to outdoor activities, and this means he will be able to get exercise, and we do more outdoor things together," Milacek said. "It means a lot to us, and we are so grateful for what AMBUCS has done for him."
Kent Clingenpeel, Amtryke coordinator for Enid AM AMBUCS, said helping people overcome barriers makes the program rewarding for all involved.
"It's just giving the opportunity for someone like Jim, who's had a stroke, to get exercise, and build up that right side of his body," Clingenpeel said.
AMBUCS provides the trykes to disabled children, adults and also to veterans. The club currently has two trykes assembled and ready to deliver to the Oklahoma City VA hospital, Clingenpeel said.
While each Amtryke presentation is rewarding, Clingenpeel said it's especially gratifying to present a tryke to a child who's never known the joy of a bicycle or tricycle.
"When you put a kid on an Amtryke, and they get to move, you see that huge smile on their faces," Clingenpeel said, "and it's incredible to seem them when they realize they're able to be just like their brothers and sisters."
Diana Cox, a physical therapist who works with all three local AMBUCS clubs and Enid Public Schools, was helping Toews adjust to his new tryke Monday. She said the Amtrykes are invaluable tools in helping stroke survivors like Toews in their recovery.
"It's an enjoyable activity, and they are more willing to get outside and exercise with a tryke than they are just doing an exercise routine in the house," Cox said.
She said the movement of pedaling and steering a tryke helps rebuild connections between the two sides of the brain, builds muscles, stamina and coordination, and is a cardio activity for heart health and to reduce risk of further strokes. And, she said, the Amtrykes are designed to be adaptable as the rider regains use of affected parts of their body.
"I am so thankful, and the recipients who get these trykes are so thankful," Cox said. "To have clubs here in Enid who provide these tools is incredible."
For more information on Enid AM AMBUCS, or to contribute to their efforts, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EnidAMAmbucs.
