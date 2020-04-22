As many Americans continue to adjust to office spaces being closed, a recently released report ranked Oklahoma the fifth-worst state in which to work from home.
The report, released Monday by the financial analysis firm WalletHub, ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on a variety of factors, with an emphasis on the availability, cost and security of home internet connections.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, only 25% of all workers in the United States had worked from home, and only 29% were permitted or able to do so with their current job.
An April 3 report by Gallup found the share of employed Americans working from home had jumped to 62%, due to the pandemic. But, the WalletHub researchers found, “people who are allowed to work from home may not always have the best environment for doing so.”
The best work-from-home conditions, according to the study’s analysts, include “low costs, reasonable comfort and a high level of security.”
Based on those criteria, they ranked Oklahoma 47th overall out of 51, ahead of only Arkansas, Mississippi, Hawaii and Alaska.
Oklahoma was above-average in the share of potential telecommuters, coming in 15th, and in average home square footage, ranking 16th.
But, in key areas related to internet availability, cost and security, Oklahoma fell below average, if not near the bottom.
Key rankings for Oklahoma included: 49th in households’ internet access, ahead of only Arkansas and Mississippi; 47th in internet cost; and 30th in cybersecurity.
Delaware was ranked the best state in which to work from home, followed by Washington, New Hampshire, Colorado and Georgia.
The report’s analysts said Delaware ranked highest for a variety of factors.
“Delaware is the best state for working from home due in part to the fact that the state provides a comfortable environment for working remotely, with the sixth largest average home square footage, said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “In addition, nearly 97% of households in Delaware have internet speeds above 25Mbps. Plus, Delaware has one of the highest percentages of people who could potentially work from home, so many workers can take advantage of these good remote work conditions.”
Gonzalez said Alaska ranked last in the report for falling behind in many of those same areas.
“One reason Alaska ranks lowest for working from home is that only around 68% of the population has broadband internet access. In addition, Alaska has the fifth lowest share of potential telecommuters,” Gonzalez said. “On top of that, Alaska is the lowest ranked state when it comes to cybersecurity and has the fourth highest cost of electricity in the nation. For many people, working from home in Alaska will be difficult, costly and risky.”
Gonzalez offered some practical advice for workers who are still adjusting to working from home.
“People who are working from home for the first time should treat it the same way as they would going to their place of work normally,” she said. “They should continue to follow their daily work routine, just without the commute.
“It’s important for workers to be punctual and minimize the amount of distractions around them from things in their house that wouldn’t be at work, such as a TV,” Gonzales said. “However, workers could consider getting a little extra sleep or having a better breakfast in the time they normally would have spent commuting.”
For the full WalletHub study, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-from-home/72801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.