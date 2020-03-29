For some, living in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic can be a minor inconvenience, or simply cause boredom. For others, with underlying mental health issues, the anxiety and isolation surrounding the pandemic can be crippling.
The Oklahoma Psychological Association (OPA) and Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) are reaching out to those in need, to let them know mental health services still are available, either through telemedicine or, when necessary, at ODMHSAS clinics.
In a press release, the OPA pointed out the pandemic can be especially hard for people prone to anxiety.
“When the unknown approaches this can be very frightening and anxiety provoking,” according to the press release. “It is normal to feel this way, as we are created to fight when faced with danger. However, when we are unable to use our fight response we are left with a great deal of ‘energy’ — stress hormone — that is often converted to worry, which can lead to maladaptive-dysfunctional behavior.”
The OPA offered some tips people can take at home to reduce anxiety, encouraging people to channel their energy into “more adaptive and functional thoughts and behaviors.”
These include:
• Maintain perspective. The virus is a real threat and something we cannot control. But there are many things we can control like hand hygiene, showing kindness/support for others and practicing social distancing. Focus on those.
• Educate yourself on appropriate precautions and follow them. Be prepared and keep a realistic mindset. For example, chances of contracting the virus are greatly decreased when following appropriate precautions and most people (80% per CDC) experience only mild to moderate symptoms.
• Stay informed but not inundated. Keep up to date as the situation evolves, but do not allow a steady diet of frightening statistics for you, your children or your family.
• When faced with a “new normal,” such as kids out of school, working from home, and limitations on usual and recreational activities, maintain or develop structure and routines for yourself and children. Structure and routines lend a sense of security.
• Practice relaxation strategies such as progressive muscle relaxation, mindfulness, meditation, and prayer to reduce physiological and psychological stress. There are many online videos, phone applications and online webinars.
• Physical activity is very helpful in reducing anxiety and encourages a sense of well-being and control. Go for a walk, take a hike, ride your bike, use exercise videos at home or try gentle chair exercises.
• Try to find some positives in the situation. Perhaps you’ve had more time to engage with your family and children or catch up on needed tasks around the home. Look for moments of joy, fun or accomplishment.
• Exercise your brain. Learn a new skill. Memorize passages from favorite writings, keep a gratitude journal or pick up a new or forgotten hobby.
• Find creative ways to serve and stay connected with others. Be a good neighbor, think of others’ needs, and reach out to trusted others through phone calls, email and social media. Many organizations, like churches and universities are posting their services and classes online.
• Reach out to a clergy member or mental health provider if you need to talk with someone. Many mental health providers are using tele-mental health to continue to see clients at home.
“The idea is to focus on that which you can control and change,” according to the OPA press release. “We must all practice social distancing, perhaps self-isolation, or sheltering in place, but we get to decide how we spend that time and what we choose to dwell on.”
For those who need ongoing professional mental health services, ODMHSAS reported state-operated and contracted mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities, both inpatient and outpatient, “are open and will remain open.”
Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services interim commissioner, said the facilities remain available to help who are “frightened during times of uncertainty such as these.”
“We are here to help,” she said. “There are people who care, and help and resources are available.”
ODMHSAS is using CDC-established safety and health protocols to protect both clients and staff when patients come for in-person visits. Clients are screened as they enter facilities to determine appropriate treatment protocol, whether in-person at a safe distance, or remotely through tele-health, according to the press release.
“Oklahoma has one of the most advanced behavioral telehealth networks in the nation,” Slatton-Hodges said, “We are a national leader in this area and well ahead of the curve in providing these services.”
ODMHSAS employs several innovative programs based on technology to increase efficiency and reach rural Oklahomans. In addition to telehealth, the use of wireless tablets to help law enforcement find treatment for people in crisis is another program.
“Our staff is making an incredible effort to assist Oklahomans who are experiencing mental health needs, as well as finding innovative and creative ways to deliver these services,” said Slatton-Hodges. “These are extraordinary times we’re living in. If you’re feeling alone or struggling with your mental health or a substance abuse issue, don’t be afraid to reach out.”
Anyone in need of mental health assistance can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741, call (800) 273-TALK, or dial 211 [or (800) 522-9054] to find available services near you.
The ODMHSAS website, at https://www.ok.gov/odmhsas, also has information and links to online support resources for families and children, recovery support services and more.
Local services also can be found through the SAMHSA treatment services locator, at https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, and through OPA at http://www.okpsych.org, or by emailing okpsy chassociation@gmail.com.
