FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A 17-year-old Ames boy was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident southeast of Fairview, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene of head and trunk injuries, according to an OHP report. OHP does not name juveniles in its accident reports.
The accident happened at 12:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oklahoma 8 and County Road EW530 about 9 miles east and 2 miles south of Fairview in Major County.
According to the report, the boy was driving a 1999 Jeep SUV east on the county road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the trailer of a 2022 Peterbilt semi that was traveling north on Oklahoma 8. The Jeep hit the trailer on the left side in front of the rear axles.
After the impact, the semi continued north for about one-quarter of a mile, while the Jeep went off the road into a ditch, according to the report.
The driver of the semi, Darrell Eugene Murray, 79, of Dover, was not injured.
The report lists the cause of the accident as failure to stop at a stop sign. Seat belts were not in use by the teen, but were in use in the semi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.