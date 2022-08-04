Okla. — "American Idol" is conducting Zoom auditions for musical hopefuls across Oklahoma on Wednesday, Aug. 10. 2022.
This is the third year "American Idol" has led virtual audition through its “Idol Across America” program.
Auditions are open to those who will be 15 years old by Sept. 15, 2022. Minors must have a parent or guardian register their audition for them. In addition to the live Zoom interviews, those who wish to audition can do so by sending in a prerecorded audition video by Oct. 15.
To sign up for a live virtual audition, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai6abc/welcomeOnsite.html. To submit a prerecorded audition video, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai6abc/welcome.html.
