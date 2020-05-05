ENID, Okla. — Famed exoneree and journalist Amanda Knox released her own report this week about the case against Daniel Holtzclaw after interviewing Holtzclaw’s sister, Jenny Holtzclaw.
Knox was convicted in Italy in 2007 of murdering an exchange student who roomed with her, then acquitted, along with her former boyfriend, four years later. Forensic expert Dr. Peter Gill concluded that weak DNA evidence used by the prosecution was either the result of crime-scene contamination by investigators or innocent touch DNA on common areas in the house that Knox, her ex-boyfriend and the murder victim all shared.
Gill also co-authored the report in Holtzclaw’s case analyzing errors in the forensic science and testimony used to convict former Oklahoma City police officer and Enid native Daniel Holtzclaw, and calling for his conviction to be overturned.
Prosecutors accused Daniel Holtzclaw of targeting black women while on duty in 2013 and 2014. He was convicted in December 2015 on 18 of 36 counts of sexual crimes, including four counts of first-degree rape. Holtzclaw was sentenced to 263 years in prison.
Knox and Jenny Holtzclaw reviewed the investigation, accuser identification, analysis of skin cell DNA and “clumping together of 13 victims’ testimonies which presented numerous flaws and discrepancies,” as Knox described it on the Crime Story website, published by Kary Antholis.
She writes, “One has to wonder: was the most damning evidence not the evidence at all, but simply the sheer number of accusers?”
Jenny Holtzclaw explained Daniel is fighting an uphill battle for his freedom because the #MeToo movement, the news headlines about a white officer allegedly raping black women and distrust of law enforcement encouraged people to presume Daniel was guilty without looking at the facts of his case. People have ascribed guilt based simply on the number of accusers even though most of the allegations were solicited by Oklahoma City police officers, she said, who falsely told women they received “tips” that they had been sexually assaulted by a cop.
Knox wrote: “As tempting as it is to want to put a face to massive social problems like police brutality and sexual assault, particularly against vulnerable populations, we should be consistent in standing up against the urge to rush to judgement and bring down the hammer of the law on a potentially unsound conviction, even when the stereotype of victim and perpetrator may be reversed.”
"We thank Ms. Knox for shedding new light on Daniel’s case and using her powerful voice to sound the alarm against rushes to judgment by prosecutors, police, and the media," Jenny Holzclaw said. "Daniel is an innocent man who was wrongly convicted based on fatally flawed forensic evidence, a biased and incompetent police investigation and prosecutorial misconduct. He continues to pursue post-conviction relief in the courts.
She said Daniel's family and supporters continue to educate the public about the factors leading to wrongful convictions — and to push Oklahoma public officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, to adopt criminal justice and crime lab reform measures to prevent more innocent Oklahomans from unjust and unconstitutional imprisonment.
“We will not rest until Daniel is free,” Jenny Holtzclaw said, “and until those responsible for railroading the innocent are held accountable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.