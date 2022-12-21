ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University's Campus Cabinet Food Pantry received quite a surprise at just the right time from Alva First United Methodist Church.
The generous monetary donation from the church's endowment funds during the fall semester will go a long way to meeting the needs of those in the community, said Angelia Case, academic projects assistant, media specialist and coordinator of the food pantry.
“This donation came at the most perfect time because I was starting to worry about the funding for the pantry,” Case said. “The increase in demand for our assistance has gone up quite a bit this fall semester, so we thank this group so, so much.
“The COVID years put quite a strain on our donations — both product and monetary,” Case said. “Monetary donations to the pantry went from about $10,000 in fiscal year '19 and '20 to $3,000 for fiscal year '21 and '22 combined, so we are extremely grateful for this donation and for those who continue to donate so that we can help our students and employees.”
The Campus Cabinet food pantry opened its doors on Jan. 16, 2019, and to date has distributed more than 13,000 pounds of inventory to its 169 registered clients. Since its opening in Alva, smaller pantries are now available at the Enid and Woodward NWOSU campuses.
Forty-eight percent of Northwestern’s student population is made up of low-income, first-generation students, meaning these students are the first to go to college in their families.
“Many of our students are not only learning their way around college life but may need assistance with food as well,” Case said.
“Without people like this from the First United Methodist Church, we couldn't help our campus community as much as we do right now,“ Case said. “Our clients are so grateful each time they come in for the items they receive. It's not out of the norm to see tears of gratefulness on a client's first visit.”
Case said she and her volunteers have witnessed several feelings of gratitude since the pantry opened.
“One evening, a couple came by and part of their request was a pillow and blanket each,” Case said. “We had only one blanket and one pillow at that time. So we gave the pillow to the guy and the blanket to the girl. The guy hugged that pillow and was so grateful that it brought tears to his eyes. He told the group he couldn’t leave until he gave some hugs … and so he did.
“There was another couple that requested bedding. When they received it they noted that this was the first time they had sheets for their bed since they were married."
Case said she was thankful to learn about the needs of some students and employees, and that the pantry was able to do something about it — with help from Northwestern, volunteers and donors.
“When you come from a place where something such as this pantry would have been a great benefit to you, you tend to believe in the goals and mission just a little bit more," she said. "We just want to help.”
All monetary donations to the campus pantry are tax deductible and can be sent to Case at 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717 with “Campus Cabinet Food Pantry” in the memo. The funds will be deposited into an account with the Northwestern Foundation and Alumni Association.
More information about the Campus Cabinet food pantry and the list of non-perishable foods, personal hygiene and bedding donationas it needs most can be found at www.nwosu.edu/campus-cabinet.
