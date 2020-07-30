Altered Meet the Teacher event set for Aug. 11

Enid Public Schools students and their families are invited to kick off the school year Aug. 11 with a slightly different annual Meet the Teacher event.
This year, due to COVID-19 precautions adopted by the district, instead of one evening of come-and-go visits from parents and students, EPS has reserved the entire day for teachers to schedule meetings with parents and work with new and returning students on introducing them to their classrooms for the 2020-21 school year
“We are happy to host this annual event for our families, despite it looking slightly different this year,” said Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications. “We still want to provide these experiences for our students, and with some planning and perseverance, we are happy to make it happen this year.”
Elementary school sites will be by appointment only 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30–7 p.m. Appointments will be scheduled by the teacher in 30-minute increments. At this time, teachers will meet students, distribute masks, collect supplies, gather needed information and show parents how to access online tutorials.
New secondary students will have a come-and-go schedule throughout the day and are required to check in at their school site’s main entrance within any of the following times: 7:45-11:30 a.m., 12:30-3:45 p.m., and 6:30-8 p.m.
Returning secondary students are encouraged to attend Meet the Teacher virtually through their Chromebook and Google Classroom account. Secondary teachers will send information to students on Google Classroom about themselves and their courses. By logging into Google Classroom, students will find syllabus, class expectations and requirements. Students are encouraged to communicate any questions through Google Classroom to their teachers.
The EPS Board of Education has mandated a policy for masks to be worn in all areas in EPS buildings according to the safety protocols of the COVID-19 alert levels. Masks will be required for any families visiting the school site for their student’s Meet the Teacher meeting.
For any questions, call your student’s school site or call EPS at (580) 366-7000.
