The alley behind the businesses along Maple between Washington and Independence will be closed for sewer line repairs beginning Monday, May 23, 2022.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will last about two weeks.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 4:26 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.