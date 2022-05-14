210806-news-cleveland closed BH.jpg

A backhoe sits behind road-closing barriers on North Cleveland. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

As explained during Thursday’s Enid City Commission budget hearing, here are all the projects (totaling nearly $16 million) tentatively planned for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, broken down by capital improvement funds:

Fire: Fire station 1 roof replacement, $127,500

Street and alley, $2.4 million:

  1. Street repair, crusher run, crack seal, asphalt, $900,000
  2. Local street reconstruction, $1.45 million: 5th, Randolph to Broadway; Durango, South La Mesa Drive to Split Rail Road (design only); 1900 to 2000 block of West Maine (design only); Birch, Van Buren to Washington (design only)
  3. Street point repair program, $1 million
  4. Property repair and maintenance, $50,000, for the city’s residential and commercial sidewalk repair partnership programs

Capital improvement, $4.74 million:

  1. Advance Soccer Complex site paving, lighting, championship field fencing, $600K
  2. Citywide traffic signal network, $90K
  3. Service center building roof replacement, $100K
  4. ADA compliance on 10th, $225K
  5. Champlin Pool accessible parking and entry, $75K
  6. Demolition of old Meadowlake Golf Course facility, $20K
  7. Cleveland reconstruction, $3M
  8. Prairie View Elementary sidewalk design only, $50K
  9. Kellet Park Field lighting, $400K
  10. Government Springs Park south tennis court resurfacing and nets, $120K
  11. Flashing lights at Enid Trails crossing at West Rupe, $10K
  12. New playground, sun shades at Meadowlake North and Crosslin parks, $50K

Street improvement: 10th overlay/reconstruction, design and utility relocation, $1.2 million

Sanitary Sewer Capitol Improvement, $2.24 million:

  1. Construction and repairs, $1.425M
  2. Water treatment plant upgrade, $800K

Storm water, $2.225 million:

  1. Flood control projects (nine identified), $1.975M
  2. Capital recovery, equipment/supplies, $300K
  3. Water Capital Improvement, $2.6 million:
  4. Water maintenance, $270K: street repairs, water breaks, replace fire hydrants/valves; air relief valve replacement at Ringwood/Cleo Springs well field raw water line

Water upgrades and extensions, $2.3M: Oklahoma and Cherokee, 7th to Lakeview; West Randolph, Washington to Van Buren

