As explained during Thursday’s Enid City Commission budget hearing, here are all the projects (totaling nearly $16 million) tentatively planned for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, broken down by capital improvement funds:
• Fire: Fire station 1 roof replacement, $127,500
• Street and alley, $2.4 million:
- Street repair, crusher run, crack seal, asphalt, $900,000
- Local street reconstruction, $1.45 million: 5th, Randolph to Broadway; Durango, South La Mesa Drive to Split Rail Road (design only); 1900 to 2000 block of West Maine (design only); Birch, Van Buren to Washington (design only)
- Street point repair program, $1 million
- Property repair and maintenance, $50,000, for the city’s residential and commercial sidewalk repair partnership programs
• Capital improvement, $4.74 million:
- Advance Soccer Complex site paving, lighting, championship field fencing, $600K
- Citywide traffic signal network, $90K
- Service center building roof replacement, $100K
- ADA compliance on 10th, $225K
- Champlin Pool accessible parking and entry, $75K
- Demolition of old Meadowlake Golf Course facility, $20K
- Cleveland reconstruction, $3M
- Prairie View Elementary sidewalk design only, $50K
- Kellet Park Field lighting, $400K
- Government Springs Park south tennis court resurfacing and nets, $120K
- Flashing lights at Enid Trails crossing at West Rupe, $10K
- New playground, sun shades at Meadowlake North and Crosslin parks, $50K
• Street improvement: 10th overlay/reconstruction, design and utility relocation, $1.2 million
• Sanitary Sewer Capitol Improvement, $2.24 million:
- Construction and repairs, $1.425M
- Water treatment plant upgrade, $800K
• Storm water, $2.225 million:
- Flood control projects (nine identified), $1.975M
- Capital recovery, equipment/supplies, $300K
- • Water Capital Improvement, $2.6 million:
- Water maintenance, $270K: street repairs, water breaks, replace fire hydrants/valves; air relief valve replacement at Ringwood/Cleo Springs well field raw water line
Water upgrades and extensions, $2.3M: Oklahoma and Cherokee, 7th to Lakeview; West Randolph, Washington to Van Buren
