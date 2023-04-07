Aline Star Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. April 18, 2023, in the Methodist Church fellowship hall in Aline.
The meeting is for everyone who owns burial spaces or is interested in purchasing. Those who own property are association members and area encouraged to attend.
There is a vacancy on the board to be filled at the meeting. Cemetery guidelines stipulate the board should include no fewer than five and no more than nine members. Other position to be up for election are treasurer and two board members. There is no limit on years of service, and membership is required to be eligible to vote and hold office.
Aline Star Cemetery grounds were cleaned recently. Damaged, weather-worn, out of season and restricted decorations were removed prior to mowing season. Board members ask everyone to evaluate the condition of decorations remaining.
Since it is mowing and weed-control season, donations are accepted to defray costs. Donations may be sent to Kaye Reihm, 50297 Aline Blacktop Road, Aline, OK 73716.
