ALINE, Okla. — Aline Star Cemetery Association met in April to discuss cemetery upkeep and determine officers for the coming year.
The group discussed removal of debris, prohibited items and weather-worn decorations in preparation for the mowing season. Members also discussed the continued expense of maintenance and that donations are appreciated and help with the overall aesthetic quality of the cemetery.
Officers are Gary Booze, president; Kaye Reihm, treasurer; Brenda Dixon, secretary; and Carey and Nancy Anthony, Melvin and Nina Ricke and Doris Booze, members. An opening exists for one board member. Membership in the association is required to serve on the board and is obtained through ownership of a burial space.
