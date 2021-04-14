ALINE, Okla. — Aline Star Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Methodist Church fellowship hall in Aline.
The meeting is for anyone who owns burial plots or is interested in purchasing plots in the cemetery. Burial space owners are encouraged to attend since “substantial matters and possible changes will be addressed.”
Among the matters is an open board position, and the positions filled and eligible for election are treasurer and two board members. The Aline Star Cemetery guidelines stipulate the board will consist of no less than five and no more than nine members.
There is no restriction on years of service, and when only one candidate is nominated for a board position, the post may be filled by acclamation. Membership is required to vote or hold office.
Prior to Easter, the cemetery grounds were cleaned to remove damaged, weather-worn, out-of-season and restricted decoration in preparation for the mowing season.
