Aline-Cleo Technology Student Association will have a fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. March 31.
The dinner is by donation, with proceeds to help organization members attend the state and national conferences. The dinner will be in the Aline-Cleo High School cafeteria. The dinner will feature smoked pulled pork, baked potatoes, green beans and dessert.
All proceeds will go to the Aline-Cleo TSA to help with costs for the state TSA conference to be held at Embassy Suites in Norman on April 13-15. The National TSA Conference will be June 26-30 in Dallas.
The organization also is sponsoring a raffle for an AR-15 and a shotgun. There are only 150 tickets for each gun. Tickets are $20 for one ticket or six tickets for $100. The raffle will be held at the end of the dinner. You do not have to be present to win.
Anyone unable to attend but would who like to buy a raffle ticket or donate should contact adviser Charles Frech at Aline-Cleo High School, 301 E. Ash St., Aline, OK 73716, or by calling (580) 463-2255.
