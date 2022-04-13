Aline-Cleo Springs High School graduates of 1972, celebrating their 50th, will host the annual alumni banquet May 7 at Aline Senior Center.
Registration begins at 5 p.m., with a potluck meal scheduled for 6 p.m.
The 20 seniors from 1972 include Kenneth Baker, Allen Cox, Bill Hudgens, Steve Irwin, Jed Lamle, Richard Rich, Steve Ryel, Lucinda Kiner Wanger, Kiedrian Richter Fennell, Cheryl Thomas Matthews, Ella Watkins Hatley Mozingo, Ginger Keltch Morrison, Sandra Ryel Baker, Patty Shoemaker Griffin and Rhonda Dietz Hungerford. Deceased class members are Vicky Lyn Goss, Jay D. Rich, Carl “Junior” Shoemaker III, Peggy Reeves Coffey and Mark Loomis.
This year’s banquet honors the 2022 Aline-Cleo Senior Class, as well as, the 1952, 1962, 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012 graduates. Scholarship presentations will highlight the evening.
Seniors who submit applications compete for alumni scholarships and the first Harold Whipkey Memorial Scholarship.
Ronnie and Roger Whipkey, sons of Harold, created the scholarship fund to honor their deceased father, who was Aline-Cleo’s first principal for six years and superintendent for the next 18. During his 24 years as an administrator, he also taught many classes and coached several teams.
Seven seniors vying for scholarship award are Christopher Anderson, Hannah Burchardt, Nathan Jones, Chloe Kai, Alexus Naugle, Joshua Rauch and Elizabeth Wallace.
Another banquet feature will be recognition of families with multiple generations of graduates. Since its inaugural year in 1968-69, Aline-Cleo has a small number of graduates who have both children and grandchildren graduates from Aline-Cleo.
Two of the first generation graduates are Allen Cox and Ginger Keltch Morrison, members from the host class of 1972. Allen’s wife, Debra (Beckwith) is a 1974 Aline-Cleo graduate. The others are the late Jody Ryel Sharp from the 1971 Class, and Kent Thomas, graduate of 1973, and his wife Jaci (Hiebert), who graduated in 1981.
All past and present faculty, board members, support personnel, graduates and classmates who attended Aline-Cleo School for a number of years are welcome to attend. Attendees may bring potluck dishes to the event.
