Enid Street Outreach Services and other organizations are working to help out the unhoused during the cold weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday.
Wind chill values are expected to be below zero, according to National Weather Service.
Warming stations, according to ESOS, will be at Five80 Coffeehouse, 122 E. Randolph; Hope Outreach day center, 815 W. Maine; Salvation Army, 518 N. Independence; Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine; and Auto Mat in the CDSA Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Maine.
Auto Mat will provide warm soup, snacks and coffee 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Night shelters will be provided by:
• Mercy House, 1714 S. 4th, for 150 people. The bus will pick up people at Hope Outreach day center between 4:45 and 5 p.m.
• Salvation Army, 518 N. Independence, for 50 people. Call (580) 237-1910.
Food, recourses and clothing will be offered by:
• Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph, a free meal each weekday 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• Salvation Army, 518 N. Independence, meal at 6 p.m.
• Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy, a clothing ban.
• Welcome Table, Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway, 4:30 p.m. Sunday meal.
• Saturday Manna, First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine, meal 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Enid Street Outreach Services can be reached for information at (580) 603-4896.
