RINGWOOD, Okla. — A 16-year-old Ringwood boy charged as a youthful offender with murder in the shooting of his stepfather told investigators the two had argued prior to the shooting.
Landon Michael Miller is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder-deliberate intent. Charged as a youthful offender, he will face the same consequences as an adult defendant. He is scheduled for a detention hearing May 19.
He faces a punishment range of death, life in prison without parole or life imprisonment.
An affidavit filed in the case states Miller had argued with his stepfather Kristan Newton the evening of the shooting.
At 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Major County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call to respond to a shooting at 269215 E. County Road 51 near Ringwood, according to the affidavit. Major County Deputy Nick Holdeman was the first to arrive and found Newton dead in the yard of the home with his wife, Monica Miller, beside him.
Monica told Holdeman her son Landon shot Newton, according to the affidavit. Deputies found Landon with his biological father, Charles Miller. Deputies detained the Landon and recovered a a .22 caliber rifle from Charles' pickup.
OSBI agents responded at the request of the Major County Sheriff's Office, according to the affidavit. Newton suffered gunshot wounds to his body and agents recovered .22 caliber casings near his body.
Special Agent Trevor Ridgeway interviewed Newton's wife and Miller's mother, Monica Miller.
Monica said Newton and Landon argued that night over a damaged four-wheeler, according to the affidavit. Monica said she saw Newton lightly push Landon, and it caused Landon to take one step backward. She said the push did not cause Landon to fall or bump into anything.
Monica said she broke up the argument and sent her son inside the residence, according to the affidavit. Later, she said Landon left the residence with a duffel bag and a .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle. She said Landon told the couple he was leaving and going to his father's.
Newton told Landon he was not taking the rifle with him ,and Monica said she lost sight of Newton and Landon, according to the affidavit. Monica heard Newton say, "OK. Yeah, do it." She heard Landon say, "I'm not taking your s--- anymore."
Monica said she heard two or three gunshots and ran around the corner of the residence where she saw Newton lying face down on the ground, according to the affidavit. Newton told her to call 911, so she did. She saw her son get picked up by his father.
Agents interviewed Charles Miller, who said he'd received calls and a text message from his son wanting him to come pick him up, according to the affidavit. While driving to his son's residence, he said he received a call from his son. His son told him he'd shot Newton.
Charles said Landon put the gun in his pickup, according to the affidavit. He told Monica he was taking Landon to his residence.
Ridgeway interviewed Landon, who waived his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit. Landon said Newton had gotten onto him that evening. Landon said Newton had slapped him across the left cheek/nose and caused his nose to bleed.
Landon said he went inside and punched a television. He said he sat in his room and thought about what he should do, according to the affidavit. Landon said he called his father and asked him to come pick him up. Landon said he loaded his .22 caliber rifle and grabbed his clothes.
He said went outside and told his mother and stepfather he was leaving for his father's residence, according to the affidavit. Landon said Newton told him he was not leaving and not taking the rifle with him.
Landon said Newton ran at him and he told Newton he would shoot him if he did not stop, according to the affidavit. Landon said Newton did not stop and raised his fist, as if Newton was going to strike him, so Landon said he shot Newton three times.
Landon said he put his gun in his father's pickup and left, according to the affidavit. Landon said during a previous incident, Newton had shoved him to the ground multiple times. Landon said he took the loaded gun with him to be prepared if Newton pushed or shoved him again.
