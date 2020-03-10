Advocacy council seeks sponsors for wooden children

ENID, Okla. — In 2013, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council began the Wooden Children Project to raise community awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in Garfield County.
"The community response to this project has been overwhelming," said volunteer coordinator and forensic interviewer Shelia McHenry. "The number of groups and individuals agreeing to foster the wooden children has increased as the number of actual abuse victims increases."
In 2019, 373 children were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County, an increase from last year's number of 332.
"That means we still need 82 wooden children to be fostered," she said. "Fostering involves dressing and displaying the children and bringing them to the courthouse lawn on April 1 so they can stand throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month as reminders of the real children who are victims of abuse/neglect.
If you would like to foster a wooden child, call (580) 242-1153.
McHenry wanted to give thanks to all those who have helped make this year’s project successful, including CDSA Youth Build staff and students for cutting, painting and installing brackets on the additional wooden children; Ralph and Barbara Kroll for the use of their barn and cutting out wooden children; Bud and Pat Durheim for cutting out wooden children; and Kenneth Wade for securing rebar for the project and cutting out wooden children.
She also thanked Chris Bristol and the OG&E crew for volunteering to place the rebar on the courthouse lawn for the display; Shane Jackson’s crew for volunteering to take down the display and transport back to the Yellow House; Gary Hula and Chisholm High School Student Council for bringing the wooden children up from the basement and storing them again after the project; and CASA volunteers Ashley Kiper, Pat Stevenson, Joyce Markes, Abbey Stallings, Don Chambers, Vicki Brown, Norma Woods, Nancy Truman, Evelyn Bergdall and Ginny Wagner for calling sponsors and handing out wooden children to sponsors.
McHenry gave "a very big thank you" to those who donated money and supplies to help produce more wooden children: Don Chambers, Cottom Farms, Stevens Ford, Joyce Markes and Lori Markes.
