Administrator says that could change with larger inmate population

Garfield County Detention Facility Jail Administrator Ben Crooks began his job about a month into a pandemic and has since been able to keep the disease out of the county jail.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the facility, but that could change any day if the facility’s population continues to increase, he said.
“Some of the precautions started before I got here. We’ve continued and enhanced those as new information has come out,” Crooks said.
He said the facility continues “normal precautions,” such as temperature checks and screening for symptoms at the front door. He said changes have also been made for inmates during intake to the facility.
“We do their temp. We observe for any symptoms. We question them in regard to potential exposure,” he said. “If anyone shows any blatant symptoms of COVID, we are able to have them brought to testing. We’ve had that happen a few times and, thus far, every one has come back negative. We’ve increased our cleaning practices within the jail, in common areas and in housing units, of course.”
In-person visitations for inmates have been canceled, but inmates have video visitation access more than 12 hours a day via kiosks in each of the housing units. Professional visits, which are primarily with attorneys, are still allowed but conducted with a glass partition between the inmate and visitor.
“Staff have masks available if they desire. They utilize masks with inmates they are not familiar with and (the inmates) are observed until its determined they are not symptomatic,” Crooks said. “We use them as we have to, but even with precautions such as masks, in the jail you have people living within feet of each other, less than 6 feet in a cell.”
He said if an inmate exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, they are isolated and tested, and isolated until test results come back.
Crooks said another precaution being taken, which began before his arrival, is the issuance of personal hygiene kits to all inmates.
“Typically, when they come in they are provided with a basic kit and they have the opportunity to purchase additional hygiene supplies through the commissary. If they are indigent they will receive hygiene supplies regularly,” he explained. What we’ve done, since before I was here, is to issue every week, everybody in the jail regardless of their status, the personal hygiene kits. Once a month, we issue everyone in the jail the larger kits, which includes larger bottles of shampoo and toothbrushes.”
He said the facility’s staff is also taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re doing the normal things, promoting enhanced hand-washing practices, staff are utilizing gloves,” he said. “Our biggest preventive measure, for lack of better term, is to minimize the population that is being held, which is the biggest challenge.”
Oklahoma Department of Corrections has been fighting outbreaks at its facilities. As of noon Thursday, the agency had tested 8,585 inmates for COVID-19. Of those, 542 have tested positive, which includes six asymptomatic inmates discharged prior to test results and six positive inmates who were retested.
“Currently, DOC is severely limiting their intakes from the counties for obvious reasons, and there is protocol in place from DOC that requires us to have those tested who are scheduled for transport to DOC prior to their being transported and basically isolated from population until they get tested,” Crooks said. “We’ve had four female inmates leave here in the last month to go to DOC and we’ve had zero male inmates moved to DOC.”
He said there are currently 30 inmates at the Garfield County Detention Facility awaiting transport to a DOC facility.
“That in itself increases my population. Because that transfer once sentenced to DOC is not happening,” Crooks said. “Arrests are being made so more people are coming in but one of the outlets to keep the population under control is being shut off, so our population is actually increasing.”
Crooks said another factor increasing the jail’s population is the length of stay of an inmate.
“The other challenge is our average length of stay. When I arrived, and did my analysis, we were at 15, 16 days as the average length of stay,” he said. “We’re currently, as of yesterday (Thursday), at 27 days, which is a 58% increase since April.”
With those two factors, the population of the jail continues to increase, increasing the likihood of COVID-19 making it into the facility.
“If we don’t have the same rate of processing going on as we do as intake, that’s going to fill up the jail,” Crooks said. “We’re over 200 (inmates) right now, which is over our operational capacity and that means that in some cells we have three inmates, where it was designed for two.”
Crooks said he is examining options and working with others in the criminal justice arena to find solutions for reducing the jail’s population.
“I’ve requested to sit down with the judges and other judicial officials to talk about some options, to talk about what alternatives we can to either speed the processing and being able to release inmates or slow the intake, or both,” he said. “It’s easy for everyone out in the public to talk about social distancing and taking some precautions to minimize or eliminate the spread, but in the jail a lot of those things aren’t possible. So I think it warrants consideration of alternatives to incarceration or anything else that may help us keep our population down as much as possible.
“The primary purpose of the jail is to secure those who are a possible threat to society and those who are flight risk from adjudication, and the key to keeping staff and inmates safe and avoid introduction of COVID to the jail is to minimize the intakes as best as possible and increase the releases.”
Crooks said working with others in the criminal justice system will help get the jail through the pandemic.
“I trust all those directly involved in the criminal justice process are considering those points to assist us and minimize the risk to the staff and those in the community,” he said. “There’s no simple or absolute resolution to this issue as we all know. I think this extreme situation warrants every possible consideration.
“At this point, I don’t know how we could possibly get through this COVID-19. How are we going to get through this without any cases in the jail?,” he asked. “Every day I think about this and try to be prepared for whatever may come.”
