A four-part series of active parenting classes will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Garfield County OSU Extension Center.
The classes will continue at 5:30 p.m. each Monday through October. Parents of children ages birth to 5 years of age will receive the most benefit from attending these classes.
Cost is $30 for the four sessions, which will be held at 316 E. Oxford, Enid. Topics covered over the four weeks are being an active parent; cooperation and communication; responsibility and discipline; building courage and self-esteem in your child; understanding and redirecting misbehavior; and active parenting for school success.
Participants will receive a workbook for reference. Classes will consist of group discussions, video presentations and hands-on activities. Parents planning to attend the classes should enroll by Wednesday, Sept. 29, by calling the OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
