BURLINGTON, Okla. — An Oregon woman involved in an accident Monday has died of her injuries.
Kathleen Kommer, 28, of Coos Bay, Ore., died at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kan. She had been taken to the hospital and admitted with massive head and neck injuries, according an OHP report.
The accident happened 3 miles east of Burlington at about 9 p.m. Monday when a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Kommer went left of center and struck a 2004 Lincoln Navigator driven by Kristina Czerniak, 47, of Tulsa, according to the OHP report.
Czneriak was transported by ambulance to Kiowa (Kan.) Hospital and transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., where she was admitted in stable condition for observation.
The condition of both drivers was listed on the OHP report as “apparently normal” and the cause of collision as “left of center.” Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the report.
