ENID, Okla. — Ed Thornton was known for always smiling and always looking for opportunities to help others.
Those who knew Thornton, a homeless man who died last week, recalled his positive attitude and desire to help others.
James Neal, a seminarian at Holy Cross Enid and president of Enid Street Outreach Services, said Thornton never hesitated to give from what he had to help others in need.
“He looked for opportunities to help others,” Neal said. “He had a tremendous amount of pain and suffering and trauma that he had been through in his life … but in spite of all of that pain and suffering and trauma, he was a very selfless man who had almost nothing — usually the clothes on his back and what he could carry on his bicycle.”
Thornton was a skilled mechanic, Neal said, but due to circumstances that stemmed from his struggles, he was unable to work in that vocation.
He used his skills, though, to volunteer with Holy Cross’ bicycle ministry, personally fixing upwards of 20 bikes that he gave to other homeless people in need.
“He had almost nothing and did more for homeless people than most of us who have a fairly easy and comfortable life,” said Neal, who said Thornton had a “very hard life” that would break anybody.
Sandie Hamilton, community care coordinator at Hope Outreach Ministries, said Thornton, whom she knew for about 10 years through Hope, really enjoyed doing volunteering with the bicycle ministry.
“He felt like he was serving a purpose and helping to meet a need,” Hamilton said. “I think lots of times, these people drink because they don’t feel like they have anything else to offer, and his time with James (Neal) and Rhonda (Stevison) gave him a sense of purpose. He really seemed to blossom during that time ... I think he was grateful for it.”
In addition to volunteering with the bicycle ministry, Hamilton said Thornton always helped her out at the homeless shelter, saying anytime she needed anything, he was there.
Rhonda Stevison, vice president of Enid SOS, said Thornton was from Enid and believed he was in his late 50s when he died. She said he will be truly missed.
Stevison said she remembers her friend as a person who “always had a smile on his face” and loved to carry on conversations, and she’s sad he never got to be what he really wanted to be — a regular person off the streets.
Neal also remembers Thornton for his smile and laughter, even under the circumstances that “most of us couldn’t even endure.”
Hamilton said she found a card that Thornton had sent to Hope, and a coworker of hers kept it as a way to remember him. Thornton also entrusted Hope with his mother’s Bible, which was given to one of Thornton’s brothers after his death.
She said she would remember Thornton for his good attitude and his love for others, including his mother and God.
Thornton would always say that people needed to watch out for and take care of each other, Neal said.
He hopes people will take that message from Thornton.
“People who live on the streets are God’s children,” Neal said. “They are human beings and are capable of tremendous love, compassion and selflessness when they’re given the opportunity.
“Most of the homeless people that we work with are carrying tremendous pain and trauma that has fed into them being where they are, and I hope that Enid SOS can help inspire our community to take more proactive steps toward addressing trauma and addiction.”
A memorial service for Thornton will be held on Friday at Holy Cross, 701 E. Park. A recitation of the holy rosary will be at 2 p.m., followed by the ride for the dead at 3 p.m. The public is invited and welcomed for both or either service.
Enid SOS helps the unsheltered through services such as helping them get food stamps and making sure they have food, clothing and blankets.
