OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday his office has developed a new resource to help process unemployment fraud claims.
Individuals or businesses that receive bogus claims are asked to fill out a new form on the attorney general’s website, where the claim will then be directed to the proper law enforcement agency.
Hunter said during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increased number of fraudulent filings to Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
According to OESC, for the file week ending on April 18, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 40,297, a decrease of 14,184 from the previous week’s revised level of 54,481.
“After conferring with federal, state and local law enforcement authorities, our office has determined we are well positioned to help victims of unemployment fraud and the OESC, which has seen an inordinate amount of complaints,” he said.
“Right now, thousands of Oklahomans have a legitimate need for the financial assistance offered by OESC. The hard-working citizens of Oklahoma deserve access to these funds, not con artists around the world who are using this public health crisis as an opportunity to exploit our residents and businesses.
“I encourage those who believe they are victims of unemployment fraud, whether as an individual or business, to submit this form to our office, which will allow law enforcement to investigate,” Hunter said. “I am proud of our team at the attorney general’s office who are all stepping up and taking on additional duties during this difficult time.”
Criminals who commit unemployment fraud use the names, addresses and other information to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits intended for Oklahomans. The individual or business being defrauded is notified by mail their name has been used to collect unemployment benefits.
Oklahomans can stop false claims made in their names by contacting OESC at (405) 962-4602 or fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
For more information on false claims and other resources related to unemployment for individuals and business owners, visit https://oesc.ok.gov/.
People are encouraged to fill out the new form and submit it to the attorney general’s office so the claim can be investigated by law enforcement. The email address to submit the form will be live at 8 a.m. Thursday at unemploymentcomplaint@oag.ok.gov.
