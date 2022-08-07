During what has been a long stretch of extreme heat, a new business opened this weekend that provides a place for family fun in a cool atmosphere.
Froz’n Shakes Mini Golf, 430 E. Maine, held its grand opening Saturday. Consisting of 18 holes of putt putt golf with ice cream offered, the new business is something that hadn’t existed in Enid prior to its opening.
Owner Andrew Kunkel said the goal was to bring something new to town that will provide families an opportunity to beat the weather, regardless of how hot or cold it is outside.
“We wanted something different in town that we didn’t have that people can enjoy,” Kunkel said. “But we wanted them to be able to be cool at the same time. People that can’t be out in the sun too long can be here and be inside with their grandkids.”
It is a family owned business, with Andrew Kunkel working alongside his parents and fiance. Bonnie Kunkel, Andrew’s mother, and assistant manager of Froz’n, said they had been in the ice cream business off and on for about five years.
After acquiring the building in December, Bonnie Kunkel said there was a stretch of trying to figure out what else to add besides offering ice cream. They settled on a mini golf course and wanting to bring something unique to Enid.
“The mini golf was just a flick of a moment. Andrew went through a couple of things, Googling and seeing what’s what,” Bonnie Kunkel said. “He decided on a little putt putt for the community. We thought it would be great for kids, older people ... whether it’s hot outside or cold outside, they can come in and enjoy it.”
Frozn’n Shakes Mini Golf hosts birthday parties, with several on their schedule for the next few weeks. Its 18 holes range in difficulty, with the hardest hole coming on the 18th.
The course took about two weeks to complete after the holes were drawn out by hand. Bonnie Kunkel said it took about a month to finish that part of the building and was finished about three weeks ago. They got their ice cream delivered on Friday in time for their soft opening, and are now at the point of enjoying seeing customers’ faces light up when they come in.
“It feels great,” Bonnie Kunkel said. “We’re ready to have people come in and enjoy themselves. We’ve had people come in and just try it out.”
“The kids just love it. I saw a couple of adults a few days ago back there just laughing,” Andrew Kunkel said. “It was kind of warming to know that this place can bring joy to people.”
“We built a few holes for people to want to come back and try harder to make the putt.”
Located at 430 E. Maine in Enid, Froz’n Shakes Mini Golf is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
