NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm High School senior Emma Green told her classmates and those attending the class of 2023 graduation Saturday, May 13, 2023, that she always knew she’d be valedictorian one day, she just didn’t envision the journey that would get her there.
“… I did not know the twists and turns that would lead me to Chisholm High School,” Green told the large audience attending commencement at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. “And I definitely did not expect the overwhelming love and support through the good times and the bad from teachers, friends, coaches and family.”
Many of those mentors and supporters were gathered in the late- morning hours to hear Green’s advice and the words of five fellow valedictorians chosen to speak at commencement in their final days as CHS seniors.
Graduation for Chisholm is a student-led affair, with most tasks, from the welcome and the speeches to the opening and closing prayers, handled by students.
Diplomas and the roll call of seniors as they crossed the stage were the tasks of faculty, and CHS Principal Cindy Black explained the criteria for an honor designation before asking the nine seniors designated to stand for recognition.
The class of 2023 honor students are Kaylee Beck, Ethan Brown, Logan Buford, Audry Eckert, Emma Green, Denisse Herrera, Madison McMahon, Madeline Peace and Ava Voth.
Six valedictorians for the CHS class of 2023 not only met the honors requirements but also maintained a cumulative grade point average of 4.1. Valedictorians are Beck, Brown, Buford, Eckert, Green and Peace.
The 45-minute commencement placed students in the spotlight, for which the time was created. It was the destination that many of the 63 graduates had dreamed about and an end-of-the-journey goal prompting them to work hard to make sure they arrived.
“I remember being 8 years old and hearing the word ‘valedictorian’ for the first time,” Green told the group. “I told my mom right then and there that I was going to be one. I knew even then what I was going to do, but what I didn’t know was the journey and the people that would get me to this point.”
She continued by thanking all of those who were “a part of my very chaotic journey. It’s because of you that I am standing here on this stage today.”
“I’ve never been much of a people person, but thank you for being my people.”
Most of the valedictorian speakers gravitated toward thanking those people in their lives who have helped them along their journey, but Eckert made sure to show her appreciation for her feline friends and their continued support throughout her academic career.
Eckert said they reminded her — with encouragement and a few bites to her laptop — to take time out for mental breaks and to pay a little attention to others.
The decision to do that helped her overcome the stresses of every day life and rigors of academic challenges, but those will not end, she said, just because they crossed the stage.
“Our decision-making is not over because we graduated or decided on a career path,” Eckert said.
She went on to encourage each of her classmates to think about the short-term and longterm affects of their decisions.
“One decision that will undeniably have an effect on your life is to make your bed every day,” she said matter-of-factly, citing leaders in their fields who have touted that doing this simple task every day makes a better person.
It is the first accomplishment of each day, “and it can lead to another and another …”
If it ends up being a terrible day, she finished, at least you have a comfortable bed on which to lay down at its end.
“As you set out on your path, remember: Make good decisions and make your bed.”
Beck told her classmates as they were coming to the end of their senior year “all our dreams are becoming a reality.”
“We have all made it to this destination through unseen hardships, sleepless nights and even losing loved ones,” she said. “And now our next chapter lies ahead of us. We still have growing to do. Remember that it’s OK to not have it all figured out, because how can a person know everything at age 18.”
That was the sentiment echoed by fellow valedictorian Buford.
“Ironically, in just about every other circumstance imaginable, it is, dare I say, universally agreed upon that an 18-year-old teenage boy is just about the last person you should be taking advice from,” he said, drawing a chuckle from the crowd.
But the advice he did end up giving was simple: Be kind.
“Smiling isn’t always free, and being nice or understanding can be incredibly difficult on many days, but it truly does make life a little better when we know someone cares. Best of luck to all of you. Congratulations.”
After recognizing and thanking her family, friends, faculty “and, most importantly, class of 2023,” Peace told her fellow graduates that it was hard to say goodbye, but she drew from the words of a television character popular in their younger years as they take their “first steps down divergent paths.”
“The times that we had, I will keep like a photograph,” Peace quoted Hannah Montana, “and hold you in my heart forever.”
Each of the valedictorians expressed that their continued journeys will not always be easy, but their experiences as a close-knit class and community will help them overcome the challenges.
“Some are scared, some are excited,” Brown said, speaking for the graduates. “But, for me, I believe we all are ready to tackle this new challenge that lies ahead of us.
“Now ride on Chisholm Longhorns. Enjoy not only today, but your future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.