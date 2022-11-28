GARBER, Okla. — Nancy Nelson always planned to teach at Covington.
She started her teaching career at Morris with her husband, but after three years he decided it wasn’t his calling. He bought a farm near their hometown of Covington, but there wasn’t a vocational home economics job there, so Nelson went to Garber.
She wasn’t going to stay.
Now, 47 years later, she is still in Garber and now is teaching Family and Consumer Science.
“I thought when the job opened in Covington, I’d move, but Garber is where I decided to stay,” Nelson said. She said it is because of the great administration at Garber and the wonderful students.
“I love this school,” she said.
Nelson teaches culinary classes and covers segments on pies, breads, cake decorating and fast meals. Nelson approaches cake decorating and sewing as an entrepreneurship opportunity.
“We used to make a blazer in class, but it’s hard to find the material and they are cheaper to buy,” Nelson said.
Now she teaches sewing more as a craft.
Nelson also teaches nutrition, dating relationships and marriage to upper-level students, along with sex education, with parental permission.
Nelson’s students get a hug or a handshake, whatever they initiate.
“Some of my handshakes are quite interesting,” she said.
She believes kids need to feel cared for at school.
“They know I have their back when they are right, but they also know I expect them to be accountable for their actions,” Nelson said.
The big difference with kids today in school is technology. Nelson says it’s both good and bad.
“They can find the right answers if they have the right source,” she said, “but they may not learn as much because they can get it on the computer. They also have the ability to get into bad things, too.”
One of the things Nelson has noticed about technology is it seems to make kids more afraid to talk to each other and to talk in front of others in public.
Nelson gives her students extra credit if they introduce their parents to her. Some of the kids say she is old-fashioned, but she tells them to talk to the parents, many of whom she taught. They will tell them she has become more lenient over the years. She believes all kids need to be wanted and needed.
Nelson is very concerned about teachers who have a calling to teach but can’t because of the pay. She also sees many teachers who have second jobs.
“I saw our present situation with a lack of teachers coming 25 years ago because of retirements and pay,” Nelson said.
Nelson served on the Covington school board for 20 years and thought about going into school administration.
“Thirty years ago, I took night classes at OSU to go into administration, but I eventually decided not to do so,” she said. “I wanted to stay with the students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.