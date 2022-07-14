MEDFORD, Okla. — Five Jet residents, including three children, were hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County early Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Charles Leslie Smith, 55, and Lorrie Smith, 47, and three children, ages 13, 7 and 4, who were not named on the OHP report, were listed in stable condition with head, external trunk, leg and arm injuries at a Wichita, Kan., hospital. All were transported by Miller EMS to Wesley Medical Center, with the exception of the 7-year-old, who was taken to the same center by helicopter, according to OHP.
Charles Smith was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango west on Harmon Road, approximately a mile south and five miles west of Medford, when he failed to stop at a T-intersection at County Road 900, at about 2:30 a.m., the OHP report states.
Condition of the driver was listed as normal and cause of the collision as inattention, according to OHP. The two-laned, dirt roadway was dry and weather conditions were clear. Seat belts were equipped and in use by all three children but not the adults, according to the OHP report.
