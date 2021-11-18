ENID, Okla. — Five people were transported to hospitals Thursday afternoon after suffering possible injuries in an accident at 6th and Broadway.
The two-vehicle accident happened at 3:04 p.m. Thursday, according to an Enid Police Department report.
Elva Quezada, 50, and Cielo Quezada, 17, were taken by Life EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, according to the EPD report. Elva Quezada suffered non-incapacitating injuries to her head and trunk. Cielo Quezada suffered possible injuries to her head and arms.
Gilberto, Cancino, 29; Scarlett Carillo, 5; and Lynette Sadler, 24, were taken by Life to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. Cancino suffered possible leg injuries; Carillo suffered possible arm injuries; and Sadler suffered non-incapacitating injuries to her trunk, according to the report.
According to the report, Elva Quezada, of Enid, told police she was driving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria east in the inside lane of Broadway at about 30 mph and her vehicle was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Heron Huston, 31, of Enid. Quezada told police Huston ran the stop side at 6th.
Huston told police he was driving north on 6th. He said he stopped at the stop sign and then went through the intersection and what hit by Quezada’s vehicle. He told police he did not see her vehicle.
