5 people hurt in 3-vehicle accident

ENID, Okla. — Five people were injured Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, in a three-vehicle crash at Van Buren and Frantz, according to an Enid Police Department collision report.
Police, Enid Fire Department and Life EMS responded to the 11:01 a.m. crash at the intersection, which narrowed north and southbound traffic on Van Buren to two lanes as responders tended to the scene.
Abror Samatov, 35, of Enid, driving a 2017 Mercedes Benz 300, told police he was northbound on Van Buren in the inside lane and approaching Frantz, according to the report. He said Rimoj Kuli, 36, of Enid, driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, was southbound on Van Buren in the turn lane.
Samatov said Kuli turned in front of him and he was unable to stop before hitting Kuli's vehicle, according to the report.
Herbaline L. Bastas, 60, of Enid, driving a 2019 Ford Fusion, told police she was westbound on Frantz and stopped for the sign at Van Buren, according to the report. She said Kuli turned in front of Samatov and the collision caused the Hyundai's rear end to swing around and hit her vehicle.
Kuli told police she was southbound on Van Buren and was going to turn left on Frantz, according to the report. She said she started to turn and was struck by Samatov's vehicle.
A witness told police Kuli was speeding when she turned in front of Samatov's vehicle, according to the report.
Kuli was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center for treatment of possible head and body injuries, according to the report. Kuli's passengers, 14-year-old Elisha Kuli and 12-year-old Vannessa Kuli, also were transported to Bass for treatment of possible head injuries.
Samatov suffered a possible arm injury and refused treatment at the scene. Bastas suffered a possible body injury and also refused treatment at the scene.
Kuli was cited for failure to yield right of way, according to the report.
