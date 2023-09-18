ENID, Okla. — 4RKids is an organization founded 20 years ago with the goal of helping people with developmental disabilities in the Enid area. The organization provides vocational and employment opportunities, as well as providing social events for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
On Sept. 23, 2023,4RKids will host its annual carnival and walk, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization at 701 Overland Trail in Enid. There is a goal to raise $50,000, 4RKids Executive Director Rachel McVay said. McVay said 4RKids was founded in 2003 by a group of parents and educators who saw a need for their children with developmental disabilities once they graduated from high school. They saw a need for opportunities for their kids to join the workforce, and 4RKids was born.
“4RKids’ mission is to promote community awareness among individuals with special needs and provide vocational, educational and social recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs,” McVay said.
4RKids has many businesses that provide employment and learning opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, as well as provide a safe and stable working environment and a paycheck, which McVay said many people take for granted. 4RKids operates the 2nd Story Gift Shop, which sells handmade items created by 4RKids employees. Other businesses include 4RPups, which makes dog biscuits; 4RDesigns, which offers custom screen printing; 4RGolf, which is an 18-hole mini golf course on the 4RKids campus, with 4RKids Foundation employees working in various capacities; as well as a shredding and recycling business in which shredding services and recycling are provided, with work done by adult employees with developmental disabilities supervised by state-certified job coaches.
The funds raised by these businesses support the 4RKids Foundation, which relies on 50% of its annual budget from donations and the other half from funds raised through the many businesses, as well as federal and state grants.
“We have two main branches of the program. One is our vocational business, which we employ adults with developmental disabilities,” McVay said. “So we have a vocational site here where we run multiple businesses out of and individuals with developmental disabilities work for us. We give them the respect that they’re due, and we give them a paycheck, which is taken for granted by many of us. We can find a job for anybody to do here, which is why we have such an array of employment opportunities.”
The other part of the 4RKids organization is advocacy and outreach, while trying to raise awareness of the daily trials and tribulations experienced by those with developmental disabilities. McVay said 4RKids staff members are trained to help get children with developmental disabilities into an Individualized Education Program.
“We can help both educators and parents through the IEP process at schools and meet the educational goals of each student,” McVay said. “We also do a lot of social recreational activities, such as Miracle Week, 4RBowlers, 4RGolfers which is mini golf and we do social recreational activities once a month from children all the way up to adults.”
McVay said there are also social interaction opportunities held during each month of the year, which range from activities for kids to adults.
“It’s just an array of possibilities for people to get out of their homes and interact socially with each other,” McVay said.
The carnival and walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the walk being a commemorative one in which people will walk to honor the difficulties that those with developmental disabilities live with on a daily basis.
“The walk is going to be a commemorative walk. It’s really just honoring the daily trials, tribulations and fight that people with disabilities and their families have to go through,” McVay said. “So whether you’re walking for somebody that has a disability or you’re just walking to advocate for those who live daily with a disability. There’s teams that have been developed for the walk, so you can create a walk team and honor someone or a group of people and walk for them or you can just walk knowing that you’re honoring somebody with a disability.”
The event will feature a petting zoo, pony rides, carnival games and rides, as well as some competition games including a Root Beer drinking contest. There will also be food sold, as well as sno-cones and the mini golf will be open for $1 games. Kids can get a wristband for $5 that includes access to all activities, while adults can purchase a wristband for $10.
The annual celebration began with a just a walk with the carnival later added. The walk will be held at 4RKids, with it beginning at the main building, walking down to the recycling location and then back. The walk will take place at 10:45, and attendees will be able to take part in the walk or continue taking part in the activities happening simultaneously. McVay said the walk has taken place at the 4RKids campus the past two years to provide the community an opportunity to meet with those who benefit through the organization.
“This walk is very important to us for our annual needs at 4RKids,” McVay said.
If anybody wishes to volunteer at 4RKids, they just need to fill out a volunteer form at the 4RKids main building, 701 Overland Trail in Enid. Anybody wishing to donate can do so through 4rkids.com.
